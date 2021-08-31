Nearly 500 RCS students quarantine as COVID infects almost 100, benches sports teams

The district's lead nurse Amanda Perkins confirmed that RCHS's junior varsity football team has also been pulled from play because of exposure to COVID-19 during practices when masks are not required to be worn.

Powell said no other county high school football teams had reported infection or exposures as of Tuesday.

Rockingham County Middle School had the second highest number of cases with 12 infected students, requiring four pupils and 1 staff member to quarantine.

Wentworth Elementary School and McMichael High School in Mayodan tied for the third highest number of student infections with eight on each campus. One staffer at Wentworth Elementary also tested positive for COVID-19, and all infections forced 34 students and two staff into quarantine.

At McMichael, 16 students and one staff member were required to isolate due to the infections.

While all students age 12 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the county educates some 3,228 youngsters below 12 in grades K-3, who typically range in age from 4-8. Furthermore, this group of unvaccinated children are not eligible to learn online through the district's virtual academy. That option is restricted to grades 4-8, or students ranging in age from about 9-14.