Nearly 500 RCS students quarantine as COVID infects almost 100, benches sports teams

WENTWORTH — Student infections more than doubled last week and 474 Rockingham County public school students and 44 district staffers were in quarantine Tuesday, due to exposure to COVID-19, a report today from the county school district said.
Since the start of school on Aug. 23, Rockingham County Schools calculates 92 students and 10 staff have tested positive for the coronavirus. For comparison, between Aug. 16-22, infected students numbered 34 and seven staff were sick.
The report, which provided information about newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases between Aug. 23-29 among students, teachers and staff, as well as quarantine data, shows infection counts at each of the district's 22 traditional school campuses, as well as non-educational facilities.
Students and staff across the district that serves 11,700 pupils, are required to wear face masks for in-person learning, per an Aug. 20 vote by the county school board.
The RCS report showed Rockingham County High School had the highest number of cases in the district with 16 students and three staff testing positive, requiring 85 students and 13 staff to quarantine away from campus for 7-14 days. The problem stems in part from a sports team exposure to the virus.
"I can confirm that Rockingham County High School's football team had a COVID-19 exposure, and they were forced to cancel their varsity football game this past week and will have to postpone this week's game as well,'' said Adam Powell, spokesman for RCS.
The district's lead nurse Amanda Perkins confirmed that RCHS's junior varsity football team has also been pulled from play because of exposure to COVID-19 during practices when masks are not required to be worn.
Powell said no other county high school football teams had reported infection or exposures as of Tuesday.
Wentworth Elementary School and McMichael High School in Mayodan tied for the third highest number of student infections with eight on each campus. One staffer at Wentworth Elementary also tested positive for COVID-19, and all infections forced 34 students and two staff into quarantine.
At McMichael, 16 students and one staff member were required to isolate due to the infections.
While all students age 12 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the county educates some 3,228 youngsters below 12 in grades K-3, who typically range in age from 4-8. Furthermore, this group of unvaccinated children are not eligible to learn online through the district's virtual academy. That option is restricted to grades 4-8, or students ranging in age from about 9-14.
RCS tallied 778 students in its kindergarten classrooms. Another 778 attend first grade, 838 are in second grade and 834 are in third grade, said Powell, explaining the numbers are approximate.
While not as high as the statewide infection rate of 14.5% or those in surrounding counties, Rockingham's rate is more than double the 5% community infection rate considered safe by the CDC.
The county of 91,000 on Tuesday reported 38.2% of its residents had been fully vaccinated, well below the statewide 65%.
To view school-by-school COVID-19 cases and quarantine information, visit: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1PF6gsXsIGzz2z_MCV_v_JUclgWEYd-2rG1pp-TpfEDY/edit#gid=558832432.
