Nearly All Cone Health Staff Accept Vaccine Requirement

GREENSBORO — More than 99% of Cone Health team members, including those at the hospital system’s Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, have complied with the hospital system’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all staff, Cone officials reported Monday in a news release.

The announcement comes as more than 90% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 nationwide are unvaccinated. The decision to require staff vaccination reflects Cone Health’s commitment to protecting the health and safety of patients, team members and the communities it serves, said Cone Health CEO Dr. Mary Jo Cagle.

“We know that this was not an easy decision for some of our team members,” Cagle said . “We respect diversity of thought and religious beliefs, and we are grateful that so many of our dedicated staff have decided to remain a vital part of our team, as we continue to make patient health and safety our top priority.”

Of Cone Health’s 13,000 team members, 68 chose not to receive the vaccine and therefore left Cone voluntarily, system officials said in the release.

Team members were given until Oct. 1 to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. All staff were required to provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 7.

Those who have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have until Oct. 28 to receive their second dose, the release said.