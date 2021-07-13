Nearly two years after exoneration, N.C. man wants pardon. And not just for him.

RALEIGH — In August 2019, on a sweltering day, Dontae Sharpe walked out the front door of the Pitt County Courthouse in Greenville, as a free man after serving 26 years in prison for a murder he did not commit.

On Friday, another hot day nearly two years later, about 20 activists and members of social justice organizations gathered with Sharpe in front of the state Capitol in Raleigh to urge Gov. Roy Cooper grant Sharpe a full pardon of innocence.

“That day when it finally happened, it was like a dream. It didn’t seem real,” Sharpe said about the day he was exonerated. “And I still feel like I’m in a dream, just a little bit. I still feel like that when I look around and see things like this,” he continued as he gestured toward the Capitol.

At Friday’s rally, several speakers argued that Sharpe’s wrongful conviction and incarceration were evidence of larger problems of racism and discrimination within the criminal justice system. They also said that full pardons of innocence for exonerated individuals is an important step toward rectifying such injustice.