Need for speed: New track at Bowman Gray Stadium will make a difference in April

The new asphalt track at Bowman Gray Stadium looks enticing – and fast.
The major work at the stadium is nearly complete, and come next April the drivers of the Bowman Gray Stadium racing series will see a new look.
“It looks fast, doesn’t it?” said Gray Garrison, the promoter of the weekly popular racing series that runs from April to August.
Next season's 73rd edition will have a new toy in what will likely be a record-setting season for speed.
At the end of last season drivers knew that the bond money that was paying for the renovations of the stadium included a new track. They all agreed that the track would be faster with a new asphalt base over the quarter-mile short track.
City assistant manager Ben Rowe said contractors are right on schedule in getting the track down and ready to go by the spring.
Garrison said that a mild late fall along with the lack of rain helped move the project along.
“The resurfacing of the race track is the last phase of the city’s $9 million investment in improvements to Bowman Gray Stadium,” Rowe wrote in an email. “The timing for this phase is critical because it must be completed before the start of the 2022 Bowman Gray Racing season. The contractor is making great progress, and we anticipate that the track will be ready for the upcoming 2022 season.”
Paving is still needed near the entrance and exit areas for the pit but should be completed soon, Rowe said.
The old track had been in place since 1993. They city added a top layer of asphalt in 1993, but this time the entire track was dug up and replaced. Better drainage and a smoother racing surface are the results.
“It really does look nice and smooth and just looks faster,” Garrison said. “The city and the contractors did a great job with it, so we’re excited to see this phase of the renovations come to fruition. Unfortunately, we can’t go out there and race now so we’ll have to wait until April.”
Tim Brown, the defending champion in the Modified Division, has seen pictures.
“It looks sweet,” said Brown, who has won 11 championships in the Modified, one more than Burt Myers. “It will definitely be faster with the new track and we won’t know how good the grip is until we start racing on it, but I think we’ll all be excited to race on a new track.”
Brown said he was ready to go tomorrow if he could.
“Yes, let’s go,” he said. “I wish we could all get back out there now. I think with the new track, it just makes it more enticing.”
The track record, according to race series media coordinator Loren Pinilis, was set by Brown, 12.965 seconds in April 2016. Brown also had the two fastest previous times, 12.966 in April 2008 and 13.069 in June 2003.
A radar gun was put on a car during qualifying runs for Modifieds and measured close to 85 mph on the straightaways and about 60 mph on the tight turns, Garrison said.
“I think the cars will be even faster with this new track,” Garrison said. “And that’s going to make it even more exciting.”
While the Modified cars will likely be faster, the same can be said for the other three divisions.
“I absolutely think cars will be faster in every division,” said Billy Gregg, the two-time defending champoin in Street Stock. “It's going to help some guys and it’s going to hurt some guys, but the cream will rise to the top. I look forward to the challenge of chasing the new track, and whoever figures it out first will be the champion.”
Tire tests are also planned before the season starts.
“Oh yes, we always have tire tests before the season starts,” Garrison said, “so I think those tests will be even more important for the drivers because of the new track.”