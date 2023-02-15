EDEN — The Rockingham County Board of Education on Feb. 13 voted to hire Kelly Nelson-Danley as the 2023-2024 principal of Moss Street Elementary School, the year administration of the laboratory school returns to the school district.

Since August 2019, the historically low-performing school has been overseen by UNCG educators as a laboratory school designed to boost curriculum and learning.

The alliance is part of the statewide UNC Lab School Initiative through which nine state universities work to buoy struggling schools.

The collaboration between UNCG, Rockingham County Schools and the Moss Street community has placed heavy emphasis on STEM education and innovative teaching techniques.

And their efforts have seen good results in improved test scores and access to technology at the campus of roughly 400 students.

Next year, the county school district will resume control of the school.

Rockingham County Schools Superintendent Shawn Stover announced plans to hire Nelson-Danley, a longtime county educator, during the board’s regular monthly meeting.

“We are excited about being able to provide continuity to the community of Reidsville through the hiring of Dr. Nelson-Danley at Moss Street,” Stover said.

“We appreciate Dr. Nelson-Danley’s willingness to come to Moss Street and be an integral part of this important transition of Moss Street back into Rockingham County Schools.”

Nelson-Danley is currently the principal at South End Elementary School in Reidsville.

She has served in public education for the last 15 years in Rockingham County. During her career, Nelson-Danley has worked as a classroom teacher in grades 1-5, an instructional coach and an assistant principal.

She holds a master’s degree in reading education for grades K-12, a master’s degree in administration, and an Ed.D. in curriculum and instruction, all from Gardner-Webb University.

Nelson-Danley’s scholastic research and focus during her time at GWU centered around differentiation and student growth.

She has a passion for meeting her students’ emotional and scholastic needs, she stressed.

“I am dedicated to serving the students of our county and community, and I am very excited for the opportunity to lead at Moss Street Elementary as we welcome this school back into the RCS family,” Nelson-Danley said.

“My vision for Moss Street Elementary is to keep students first, while aiming to provide a safe learning environment with a welcoming atmosphere, which creates a sense of belonging amongst the students, community and families of Moss Street Elementary,’’ she said in a news release from the school district.

“My goal is for Moss Street to be fully staffed and well-prepared to begin the ‘23-’24 school year in order to maintain an inclusive environment, which acknowledges and respects children from diverse family and cultural backgrounds,” Nelson-Danley said.

“I cannot wait to begin a new chapter in my journey with the Moss Street staff, community and students.”