REIDSVILLE — Nelson Isley, a local native and former high school basketball All-American player while at Reidsville High School, recently spoke with members of the Reidsville Kiwanis Club.

Isley played under the guidance of legendary coach Hoy Isaacs while with the Rams, then went on the play ball at N.C. State then LSU.

While at LSU, he was coached by famed coach Press Maravich, and Isley became a good friend of his coach’s son, the late “Pistol Pete” Maravich, former star NBA player for teams including the Boston Celtics.

Isley, upon graduation, was drafted to the NBA by Buffalo but left the NBA to play basketball on the European circuit.

He eventually decided to go into coaching on the international level, leading women’s teams in Peru and South Africa. He further led teaching clinics in several countries for developing quality coaches.

“Good coaches make good players, and good players make good teams,’’ Isley said to the club.

Isley has worked in about 150 countries assisting with basketball programs. He serves on the Olympic Basketball Committee, as well. As an American, he never felt threatened in any of the foreign countries where he worked, Isley said.

His latest project is strengthening basketball programs in the Caribbean island nations, and he recently traveled to the Cayman Islands for that purpose.

Isley returns to Reidsville whenever he gets a break in his schedule and still owns a home here, he said.

He spoke highly of the coaches he had while growing up in Reidsville and playing at the city’s rec center.

The Kiwanis Club meets each Thursday at noon at the Main Street Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Visitors are welcome.