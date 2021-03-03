Nestle Purina donates thousands of pounds of food, supplies, to Rock animals

WENTWORTH — Rockingham’s largest new corporate neighbor has donated nearly 4,000 pounds of pet food and supplies to the Rockingham County Animal Shelter.

The gift comes five months after Nestle Purina Petcare announced plans to expand its manufacturing operations to Eden and convert the former MillerCoors plant for production of dry pet food by 2024.

The pet food giant plans to hire 300 local workers and spend $450 million converting the former brewery, economic development officials have reported.

Nestle Purina’s gifts to the animal shelter come at a time when the facility, like many area non-profits, is struggling with funding due to economic stresses of the pandemic.

Among the bounty — 100 warm pet blankets, more than 3,700 pounds of dry dog food, wet cat food and cat litter.

“Each month, the Rockingham County Animal Shelter uses $1,200 in basic need items for the pets in the shelter,” stated Brittany Flynn, the shelter’s director.

“We are always in need of cat litter, canned cat food, and dry dog food. This donation from Purina will definitely ease the financial burden we often have when caring for these sweet pets, especially as we move into our busy season.”