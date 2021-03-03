Nestle Purina donates thousands of pounds of food, supplies, to Rock animals

WENTWORTH — Rockingham’s largest new corporate neighbor has donated nearly 4,000 pounds of pet food and supplies to the Rockingham County Animal Shelter.
The gift comes five months after Nestle Purina Petcare announced plans to expand its manufacturing operations to Eden and convert the former MillerCoors plant for production of dry pet food by 2024.
The pet food giant plans to hire 300 local workers and spend $450 million converting the former brewery, economic development officials have reported.
Nestle Purina’s gifts to the animal shelter come at a time when the facility, like many area non-profits, is struggling with funding due to economic stresses of the pandemic.
Among the bounty — 100 warm pet blankets, more than 3,700 pounds of dry dog food, wet cat food and cat litter.
“Each month, the Rockingham County Animal Shelter uses $1,200 in basic need items for the pets in the shelter,” stated Brittany Flynn, the shelter’s director.
“We are always in need of cat litter, canned cat food, and dry dog food. This donation from Purina will definitely ease the financial burden we often have when caring for these sweet pets, especially as we move into our busy season.”
The Rockingham County Animal Shelter began operations in 2011 and has facilitated the care and adoption of some 50,000 animals since. While much of its operating costs are covered through a yearly budget provided by county government, the shelter relies heavily on community support and donations to care for more than 5,000 animals each year.
“At Purina, we are passionate about supporting the communities where we live and work and know that organizations like Rockingham County Animal Shelter are vital to bringing pets and people together,” said Will Steiner, Nestle Purina Petcare’s Eden factory manager.
“We are excited to continue making connections in Rockingham County and finding ways to positively impact the region.”
Renovations continue at the plant as Purina works to transform the former brewery it into a technically advanced manufacturing facility scheduled to open in 2022. Among the brands the plant will produce: Purina Pro Plan, Purina ONE and Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets.
To view and apply for positions at the new factory, please visit purinajobs.com/Eden. To receive alerts and updates on new available positions, visit purinajobs.com/NC.