Nestle Purina PetCare makes major strides toward opening over past year

EDEN — One year since Nestle Purina PetCare announced plans to construct a new manufacturing facility at the former Miller/Coors Brewing Co. site, the pet food giant announced major strides toward opening.

More than 35,000 cubic yards of concrete have been poured at the site, while 15,000 tons of steel have been erected, officials for the company announced in a recent news release. Workers have also laid 332 miles of electrical cable and 57 miles of cable tray at the Meadow Road facility, officials said.

By the end of October, the company plans to have fully enclosed the all-new processing building. The company’s main administrative offices are scheduled to be completed this year, the release said.

Meanwhile, processing equipment continues arriving at the site and the first installation of equipment is expected during October.

Once complete, the new 1.3 million-square-foot dry pet food facility will produce leading dog and cat food brands, including Purina Pro Plan, Purina ONE and Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets.

Officials say the factory is being designed with sustainability at the forefront, including a commitment to send zero waste for disposal. Plans include a production process designed to recover and reuse heat and water.