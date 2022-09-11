Never Forget

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page and his staff will host an annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to honor the fallen today at 2 p.m. at Ray Kelly Veterans Park in Wentworth.
Page, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Honor Guard and guest speaker USMC Col. David Myers (Ret.) of Madison, will be among those on hand to honor all who lost their lives in 2001, as well as fallen members of the military who have died since.
The park is located at 433 NC-65 in Wentworth by a display of flagpoles. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held inside the National Guard Armory at 292 NC-65 in Wentworth.