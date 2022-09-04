New boosters expected in N.C. next week as Rockingham Co. grapples with 17% infection rate

WENTWORTH — As Rockingham County and other rural counties with low vaccination rates still struggle with high infection rates, health officials are poised to soon receive the newest FDA-approved booster shots to combat the omicron variant.

Federal authorization for both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 booster dose came on Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to give its approval for use of the booster early next week, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The CDC’s thumbs up will set distribution in motion, health officials said.

The new boosters, which protect against the original COVID-19 strain as well as the omicron strain, “are expected to provide increased protection against the currently circulating omicron variant,” according to a news release from the FDA sent to Rockingham and other counties by the NCDHHS on Wednesday.

NCDHHS is in charge of the statewide rollout of the boosters to 100 counties.

The new booster makes the original booster dose, which contains only one strain of the virus, obsolete for pre-teens and adults. It will no longer be authorized for people 12 and older, according to the NCDHHS.

However, the original booster is still authorized for children ages 5-11 years old, the release explained.

How many doses will Rockingham County receive?

While it is still unclear how many doses of the new booster Rockingham will receive, North Carolina expects nearly 500,000 doses to arrive in state over the next two weeks, with 229,000 of them going to federal-affiliated pharmacies, such as CVS, Walgreens and more.

“We expect that the new booster shots for people 12 and over will be available by Tuesday, depending on the CDC recommendation,’’ the NCCDH said in its release.

Rockingham County’s infection rate has stayed high for the past couple of months, climbing from around 13% to nearly 18% last week, according to the Rockingham County Division of Public Health. The CDC considers a 5% or lower infection rate to signal that a community has achieved a safe environment.

Last week, 160 new cases were diagnosed among residents of the county of 91,000 people. And since the start of the pandemic, 312 Rockingham County residents have died of the highly transmissible COVID-19.

While 49,359 county residents, or roughly 54%, have had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, only 29% of county residents have received the full vaccine and had at least one booster shot, according to NCDHHS statistics.

By contrast, 64% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated and 68% of all Americans have taken the complete set of shots.

The counties flanking Rockingham, Stokes and Caswell, also show low vaccination rates with only 27% and 28% of residents, respectively, having received complete vaccination, plus at least one booster, state health records show.

Booster shots have been proven to help prevent infection and serious illness requiring hospitalization, but booster efficacy wanes after four months, according to the CDC.

So individuals who had their last booster shot at least two months ago will be eligible for the newest booster.