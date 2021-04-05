New congressional district looms in N.C. Could the Triad get another representative in the U.S. House?

Population growth in the state has been driven largely by Charlotte, Research Triangle and Wilmington areas, according to Carolina Demography, part of the Carolina Population Center at UNC-Chapel Hill.

But Dinan said it’s too early to gauge where a 14th District would be, including whether it might include part of the greater High Point area or other parts of the Piedmont Triad.

“Once that detailed census redistricting data is released later this year, then we will be in a better position to comment on whether the new 14th District will include the Triad in some fashion,” Dinan told The High Point Enterprise.

Demographics alone won’t determine where the new district is drawn, he said.

“They are also determined by legislative bargaining and deliberation, with legislators from various parts of the state vying for the new district to be drawn in their area, whether as part of the Triangle or the suburbs of Charlotte or other parts of the state,” Dinan said.

Legislators, would-be congressional candidates and political observers should know by the end of this month whether the state has gained an additional district when the U.S. Census Bureau releases total population numbers for the 50 states.