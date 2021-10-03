New education and police effort aims to steer NC students away from online pornography

North Carolina law enforcement and education leaders hope a new campaign will keep students from being exposed to online pornography and adult sex predators.

The State Bureau of Investigation, the state Department of Public Instruction and the nonprofit group The Third Talk have partnered on a new internet safety video telling middle school and high school students about the dangers of online pornography.

State leaders say the need for the video is more acute now that online usage has increased, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Students are scheduled to see the safety video in school.

“The threat to students is real and relevant given the increase in the amount of time students spend online, as well as the pervasiveness and easy accessibility of explicit online content,” said Karen Fairley, executive director of the N.C. Center for Safer Schools. “Increasing awareness of the dangers that exist can help parents and other trusted adults provide the necessary guidance students need to make wise choices.

“The Center’s strategic partnership with the SBI and The Third Talk represents our mutual desire for students to be as safe as possible while online.”

Child exploitation rises in pandemic