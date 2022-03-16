New event center site proposed in northwestern Forsyth, after Tanglewood debacle

Forsyth County is considering a new plan for an event center that would site the building on a tract of nearly 200 acres that the county owns near Tobaccoville in the northwestern part of the county.

To gauge public opinion on the plan, the county will hold two information sessions on their plans: On Tuesday and Wednesday at the community center in Tobaccoville, with each session from 6 to 8 p.m. The community center, called the Tuttle Community Center, is at 4225 Tobaccoville Road.

A proposed site plan for the property shows that the event center would not be near any residential properties. The proximity of neighbors played a major role in the negative reception the county got when the event center was proposed for Tanglewood Park near Clemmons.

The site would be accessed from Doral Drive, and sits in between Spainhour Mill Road and Rolling Hill Drive. The county calls the land the Rolling Hills property.

County Manager Dudley Watts said the size of the tract creates a lot of potential uses, including horseback riding trails, outdoor spaces that could be used for Cooperative Extension Service field trials of garden and crop plantings, hiking trails, picnic shelters and more.

“Rolling Hills has always been a site of interest for a number of uses by the county,” Watts said.

During the public comment periods of the meetings, people will be able to give their views on the event center plans and the Rolling Hills plans more generally.

The plan is only a concept so far, but it includes areas for stables, outdoor practice rings for equestrians, parking, a fishing pond, restrooms and offices for staff.

County commissioners were caught off guard last summer when they talked of building a $5 million event center at Tanglewood Park that would make it possible to hold concerts, expositions and other indoor events like Winston-Salem does at the city fairgrounds.

Planned for a site near the horse barns at Tanglewood, the event center was seen as a potential draw for agriculture-related events and other functions in a 50,000-square-foot building.

Nearby residents and others who use the park had other ideas. They mobilized to oppose the plan, saying it would disrupt the quiet they enjoy at the park and bring in too much traffic.

Even horse people came out against the plan.

The site the county is now considering was bought in 2007 by Winston-Salem, at a time when the city and county were looking at land that could be used for a firing range and fire and law enforcement training.

Plans took a different turn, and eventually the city deeded the land over to the county. Access to the site was considered a problem, but Watts said a piece of land on the eastern side became available in 2021 that connects the property to Doral Drive. The county bought that property in November 2021.

property is bisected by the Yadkin Valley Railroad, but Watts said that the land is really too rolling to have the kind of large industrial sites that would make it a business park.

The county would need to create a rail crossing, though to get vehicle access to the south side of the property so people can get to the spaces that would be used for parkland and trails.

New parks

Development of the Rolling Hills property as a park would give the county yet another major park property to go alongside others that include Tanglewood, Horizons and a new park the county is developing on Belews Lake in the northeastern part of the county.

Tanglewood is the king of the parks with more than 1,100 acres, but Horizons has almost 500 acres, and the new park on Belews Lake will have about 220 acres.

The Rolling Hills property was actually looked at for the event center during an earlier survey of county properties, but the lack of an access from Doral Drive was a drawback at that time.

When voters went to the polls in 2016 and approved $15 million in recreation bonds, one of the items mentioned was that $4.5 million would be designated to build a multi-use agricultural event center. The county told voters it would site the event center at an existing park, but didn’t promise which one.

By the time the proposal centered on Tanglewood last year, the price tag was estimated at $5 million.