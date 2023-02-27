RALEIGH, N.C.—The North Carolina Museum of History will debut its newest exhibit, Signs of the Times, on March 4, 2023. The exhibition illustrates the impact that ordinary citizens have on shaping society and how protest has—historically and in the present day—been an avenue to enact change.

As a nation, protest has always been a way to challenge and pursue major values, including justice, civic identity, civil rights and environmental activism. The exhibition gathers perspectives of people from diverse social, political and ethnic backgrounds and invites visitors to walk in the protesters’ footsteps as they pursue the “more perfect Union” promised in the Constitution.

“Protest is such an important part of both America's and North Carolinia's history,” said Ayla Amon, curator of Political and Cultural History. “Ordinary people have the power to make history every day, and this exhibit allows us to engage in a deeper understanding of how that happens.”

Signs of the Times features a broad spectrum of protest artifacts, including protest signs, posters, stickers, t-shirts, hats, costumes, buttons, art pieces, murals, a quilt and many other artifacts, to immerse the visitor in the spirit of protest. The exhibition also examines the ways people have engaged in protest, from marches and rallies; to wearing clothing and jewelry; to petitions and boycotts; to voicing; to being people themselves and loving one another.

“We hope that representing various communities and the issues they’re passionate about will help people understand how the different movements make connections between communities, throughout the state and nation, and over time,” noted Marcus Flores, curator of Community and Social History.

The exhibit’s debut at the beginning of Women’s History Month is especially exciting: the stories of women are woven throughout the exhibition as individuals, in groups and as representatives of larger movements. Visitors can explore how women championed various causes over time and discover the innovative ways they made their voices heard.

Visitors will be able to engage with multimedia content within the exhibit, including a playlist of diverse protest songs spanning almost a century, from 1929’s Loray Mill Strike to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and racial tension. They also can use QR codes to engage with videos, performances and podcasts to gain more in-depth information about different movements.

To learn more about the exhibit and to plan your trip, visit www.ncmuseumofhistory.org.

About the NC Museum of History

The North Carolina Museum of History, a Smithsonian Affiliate, fosters a passion for North Carolina history. This museum collects and preserves artifacts of state history and educates the public on the history of the state and the nation through exhibits and educational programs. Admission is free. In 2022 more than 274,000 people visited the museum to see some of the 150,000 artifacts in the museum collection. The Museum of History, within the Division of State History Museums, is part of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

About the Smithsonian Affiliations Network

Since 2006, the North Carolina Museum of History has been a Smithsonian Affiliate, part of a select group of museums and cultural, educational and arts organizations that share Smithsonian resources with the nation. The Smithsonian Affiliations network is a national outreach program that develops long-term collaborative partnerships with museums and other educational and cultural organizations to enrich communities with Smithsonian resources. More information is available at affiliations.si.edu.

About the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state’s natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational, and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR’s mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries, and natural assets in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state’s history, conserving the state’s natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.

NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, as well as 39 state parks and recreation areas, the North Carolina Zoo, the nation’s first state-supported symphonic orchestra, the State Library of North Carolina, the State Archives of North Carolina, the North Carolina Arts Council, the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office and the North Carolina Office of State Archaeology, along with the state Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, call 919-814-6800 or visit DNCR.nc.gov.