New exhibition celebrating women in country music opening next month

A new exhibition celebrating The Power of Women in Country Music, curated by the GRAMMY Museum® is opening Friday, Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh.

From international superstars, including Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, Rosanne Cash, Shania Twain, and Taylor Swift, to contemporary North Carolina artists, such as Rhiannon Giddens, Rissi Palmer, and Kasey Tyndall, The Power of Women in Country Music, curated by the GRAMMY Museum®, coming to the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh highlights the past, present, and future of country music’s greatest female trailblazers. The exhibition opens Friday, Oct. 28 and will run through Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. This empowering exhibition will be amplified with a special concert series, author series, family events and activities, and much more!

The Power of Women in Country Music, curated by the GRAMMY Museum®, will take visitors on a journey through the history of women in country music, from the early years and post–World War II to the emergence of Nashville as a country music mecca and to female country artists becoming international pop sensations. The exhibit will feature artifacts, such as instruments and costumes, and special content from a diverse roster of 70 female country artists.

This is a ticketed exhibition, and tickets can be purchased starting Monday, Sept. 5. NEW: MOHA/museum members get unlimited visits throughout the run of the exhibition.

Be sure to save these dates for our Southern Songbirds concert series too, emceed by legendary North Carolina native Jim Lauderdale:

• Oct. 29: Opening Concert with Charly Lowry, Caitlin Cary, and H.C. McEntire

• Dec. 10: Tift Merritt Sings Country Music

• Jan. 21: An Evening with Rissi Palmer

• Concert tickets go on sale Monday, Sept. 5, as well.

• There is an additional performance with Alice Gerrard and Friends as we screen her biopic, You Gave Me a Song, followed by a Q&A session on Dec. 11.