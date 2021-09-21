New IRC leader reflects on a difficult year and 'what our mission' should be

A: “I never question it. I know that it’s what I want to be doing. It’s not to say that it’s not hard. It is. But it is more about questioning, trying to make sure that we’re doing the right thing for everybody involved. COVID was especially scary from a leadership standpoint because we were asking our staff to do a lot of things that we weren’t even really sure that we were going to be able to mitigate the spread. When we did (testing) at the hotel, we did the staff as well. And waiting for those results was torture. We had only four positive results out of hundreds and hundreds of tests.”