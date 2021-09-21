New IRC leader reflects on a difficult year and 'what our mission' should be

GREENSBORO — Kristina Singleton, 41, is taking over the Interactive Resource Center at a time of crisis.
But crisis, in many ways, is where this organization thrives.
The IRC provides a range of programs for people experiencing homelessness, a place where folks can get a shower, wash their clothes, get job assistance or spend the day out of the elements.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRC worked with the city to first provide safe housing for the homeless at the Greensboro Sportsplex, then in individual hotel rooms as the pandemic worsened.
Singleton replaces Michelle Kennedy, the most recent director for six years. Kennedy, a former City Councilwoman, left the IRC to become the city’s director of Neighborhood Development.
Singleton, who has worked at the IRC for five years, will bring a resume of volunteer work and professional management skills to the job she has become passionate about.
She’ll have to navigate the demands of fundraising with the once-in-a-century demands of keeping her guests safe from COVID-19.
Singleton has worked in the real estate industry, the Triad Health Project and as director of operations for the High Point Market Authority. Her family owned affordable housing units that were rented to tenants through the Housing Choice Voucher Program. She says that exposed her to the challenges people in poverty routinely face.
The News & Record interviewed Singleton about her passions, working during the pandemic and hopes for the future. The following is an edited transcript of that conversation.
Question: What drew you to work with the IRC?
Answer: “I began volunteering at the IRC. It was during the winter emergency shelter. I came in there with an idea of what I thought the IRC did. When I entered the IRC, everything changed for me. And I knew that night that this was an organization that matched my personal mission and that it was going to be a part of my life for a long time.”
Q: You’ve been kind of an understudy for Michelle Kennedy. How has your work as associate director prepared you for your new role?
A: “I’m a firm believer that in a leadership role, you need to be able to do all of the positions you manage. And that’s my most favorite and most comfortable way to work in an organization is to learn different areas first and have that mutual respect and leadership. Michelle and I have made a lot of her decisions together over the past five years. I feel confident in the direction that the IRC is going and I feel confident in keeping that foundation of dignity and the whole-person approach.”
Q: Tell me more about that first night volunteering at the IRC.
A: “My shift was from 7 p.m. to midnight. And when I got home at midnight, I thought, I could not believe all the nights prior that I had just gone to sleep and not really considered the folks that were, if they weren’t outside, they were still trying to get to the IRC endlessly in the rain and the cold. And people were simultaneously in our community figuring out how to get warm food to them and blankets and gloves and that sort of thing. And that, to me, is important. I knew that I needed to be a part of it.”
Q: What were the IRC’s goals when you joined? What was the outlook there?
A: “They had just experienced extreme growth and it was something that I was really excited about. I was a little apprehensive on the development and fundraising side. It was pretty incredible that in the short amount of time that Michelle had been the executive director that the budget had nearly doubled. And the staff was a lot larger than in the year previous.
“When you are experiencing that kind of growth, there’s a lot of changes that happen along the way. There’s growing pains and there’s figuring things out.
“A grassroots community like the IRC is absolutely built on people in the community that care. And if you can’t keep that then you get off path really, really quickly.”
Q: What was life like in the two or three months before COVID hit and how did it all change?
A: “With the winter shelter, volunteers came in and sat with folks all through the night in a day room at the IRC. ... So when COVID happened, we found ourselves in a predicament (where) the community can’t come for this. We need to protect our community and our guests and everybody needs to reevaluate how we are going to handle this. Because everybody needs to stay home.
“We had a longtime guest of the IRC that was in the day room and he’s very transient. So what really made us step back is that this wasn’t just affecting the guests at the IRC, but you’re also talking about transmitting COVID all throughout Greensboro. And we decided to get him a hotel room.”
Q: But you started first housing people in the Greensboro Sportsplex?
A: “We had 24 hours to move all of our operations to the Sportsplex. And that was no small feat. But we were able to get cots from the fire department, we were able to get a laundry trailer from a disaster organization. We really were able to pull it together within 48 hours. It was fascinating.”
(Within three weeks of opening at the Sportsplex in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance. The agency no longer recommended housing people in large group settings. So the IRC began seeking hotel rooms, ultimately housing hundreds for several months.)
Q: Did you think, “Here I was, working at the Furniture Authority in a corporate setting. Did I really sign on for this?” Do you question yourself?
A: “I never question it. I know that it’s what I want to be doing. It’s not to say that it’s not hard. It is. But it is more about questioning, trying to make sure that we’re doing the right thing for everybody involved. COVID was especially scary from a leadership standpoint because we were asking our staff to do a lot of things that we weren’t even really sure that we were going to be able to mitigate the spread. When we did (testing) at the hotel, we did the staff as well. And waiting for those results was torture. We had only four positive results out of hundreds and hundreds of tests.”
Q: How do you continue the IRC’s growth with such challenges?
A: “We have our annual fundraiser. And we’ll be doing that virtually again, like we did last year. One of our campaigns is our end-of-year mailer. And that’s our largest campaign of the year. So, in some ways, we’re looking to expand. Greensboro needs to know about the IRC more than ever, so from that standpoint, I don’t think I’ll ever be keeping the status quo. I always want to be growing that.”
Q: During the last year-and-a-half, how have you changed as a leader and as an individual?
A: “COVID has changed many of us in lots of different ways. I think I am more clear than I ever was before on what I want my path to be and what our mission to our community is. I would say the IRC changes you. I don’t know anybody that has worked there or volunteered there that hasn’t changed for the better in some way. And when I think of one word, I really just think of grateful. Yeah, very grateful.”