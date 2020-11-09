New kids' series 'Pikwik Pack' puts spotlight on deliveries

When a package magically appears at the beginning of each episode, the Pikwik Pack consult a map and figure out the best way to cross town to deliver the package. They also learn to be flexible.

“You can have a plan, but the best-laid plans, as we all know, they never work out. So you always have to have the critical thinking skills ready, and you have to be agile and adapt to changing situations,” Falcone said. “That creates more interesting stories and it helps kids understand that sometimes things don’t go exactly as planned.”

Another interesting thing about the series is that the pack is led by Suki, who is a little more quiet than most cartoon leaders. That was purposeful.

“I think you can be a leader, whether you’re a boy or a girl, and be quiet and be a leader that people go to for answers rather than someone who tells you what to do,” Falcone said.

The show's creators hope children will guess what the package is, enjoy the unboxing reveal at the mission's end and tap into the joy that children get while giving.

“We all know kids love getting things. They love their birthdays, they love Christmas. But I think giving is also equally important — the joy of seeing what that brings to the person who is receiving it,” Falcone said.