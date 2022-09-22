New Location Marks 30th Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run

It’s time for Triad-area runners and walkers to lace their sneakers again for the 30th Anniversary Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run, set for Oct. 1.

The milestone event begins and ends at Cone Health MedCenter for Women at 930 Third St. in Greensboro. The event has historically taken place outside the site of the former Women’s Hospital on Green Valley Road.

The Women’s Only 5K raises money that helps local women in their fight against breast cancer. Proceeds from the 5K benefit the Mammography Scholarship Fund, which provides screening mammograms to women who are uninsured or unable to afford them.

The event also supports the Alight Program in its mission of providing financial assistance, educational materials, peer mentoring and support groups to those receiving treatment.

Registration is still open for this year’s Women’s Only 5K. The cost is:

* $40 for runners and walkers

* $10 for girls 7 and under, who are participating in the Girls Only Mini-Race or the full 5K

* $20 for Pink Ribbon Partners, who can participate in a one-mile, co-ed fun run or show support for participants

To register, visit womensonly5k.com.

This year’s race route is literally a run through history, organizers say. Greensboro-based Cone Mills was once the largest denim producer in the world. Upon Bertha Cone's death in 1947, her inheritance went to the trust fund that would establish a hospital in her husband’s name—The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital—the predecessor of Cone Health.

At the start of the race, participants will pass the Guilford County Behavioral Health Center, which was once home to Moses and Ceasar Cone’s Proximity Mill, built in 1895. On Maple Street, entrants will run or walk through the area that once served as housing for Proximity Mill workers and managers.

After a turn onto Fairview Street, participants will pass the old Proximity Print Works plant, which opened in 1912 and was the South’s first plant devoted to dying fabrics. Next, the route moves through the White Oak neighborhood, one of several textile mill villages for the Cone plants, housing nearly 3,000 workers. Also on Fairview is the former Cone Mills White Oak plant, the sprawling denim plant that opened in 1905 and closed in 2017.

As runners and walkers make their approach to the finish line, they will pass a final Cone Mills plant, Revolution Cotton Mill, which opened in 1898 and is now home to apartments, restaurants and businesses.