New poll: Fewer than half of North Carolinians say they'll get a COVID vaccine

As N.C. hospitals prepare to receive COVID-19 vaccines, a new poll shows that only 40% of North Carolinian respondents said they would get an FDA-approved vaccine to fight the virus.

Health experts, awaiting the imminent approval of several COVID-19 vaccines, have worried that some people's mistrust of vaccinations could limit the vaccines' effectiveness in combating the spread of the coronavirus.

A new Elon University Poll, released Thursday morning, found that 60% of the 1,390 North Carolinians surveyed either would not take the vaccine, or are not sure.

That number is "low and disappointing," said Melinda Forthofer, UNC-Charlotte public health sciences professor.

"Our best bet for managing this pandemic is to have a much higher percentage of people receiving the vaccine when they can," she said.

The survey comes as coronavirus levels in North Carolina, far surpassing previous peak levels. On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper enacted a new, modified stay-at-home order, that took effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

For the vaccine to be most effective in limiting the spread of the coronavirus, most North Carolinians will need to get the vaccine, Davidson College biology professor Dave Wessner said.