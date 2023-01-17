New survey of Greensboro's downtown historic district includes unexpected structures, civil rights history

GREENSBORO — What is historically significant about the city?

A bus stop, parking garages or even Phill G. McDonald Governmental Plaza probably don’t immediately come to mind.

But they are included in the latest proposed updates to the Downtown Greensboro Historic District.

Using a grant from the federal Historic Preservation Fund, the city hired hmwPreservation of Durham in 2021 to survey the downtown district.

“It’s primarily an honor,” Mike Cowhig, a Greensboro city planner, said of the “historic district” designation. “It doesn’t place any restrictions on a property.”

However, the designation allows property owners to qualify for state and federal rehabilitation tax credits.

The district — which covers the historical period from 1885 to 1950 — was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982 and last updated in 2004.

The latest proposal will extend the district’s period of significance to 1975 and include the city’s civil rights activity and some key structures.

“The existing district really only looks at the history prior to 1950,” said Heather Slane, founder of hmwPreservation.

But Greensboro’s architecture and historical events dating from the mid-20th century warrant change, she explained.

Want to go? What: Presentation on proposed updates to the Downtown Greensboro Historic District. Where: Greensboro History Museum Auditorium, 130 Summit Ave. When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

“There was really not a focus on inclusive history,” Slane said of the current district. “This will broaden the focus of downtown and what downtown means. … It’s telling a broader story.”

The F.W. Woolworth building — which now houses the International Civil Rights Center & Museum — was included in the original district because it was built in 1929 and was commercially and architecturally significant. Today, however, the building has added importance to local history, Slane contends.

It’s, of course, where four Black N.C. A&T students in February 1960 refused to leave a whites-only lunch counter until they were served — a cultural touchstone in the civil rights movement.

“The district is of national significance because it touched off those sit-ins across the South,” Slane said.

If, ultimately, approved by the National Park Service, the historic district map would expand in some areas and eliminate others — primarily buildings along South Davie Street that were destroyed in a fire during the 1980s.

The expansion would include the Phill G. McDonald Governmental Plaza, which takes up nearly a full city block in the heart of downtown. It includes the Greensboro Municipal Building, the Guilford County Courthouse (1973 examples of Brutalist-style architecture designed by architect Eduardo Catalano) and the 1918 Neoclassical-style Guilford County Courthouse.

Brutalist architecture is characterized by minimalist constructions that highlight bare building materials and structural elements over decorative design.

“Greensboro … had a lot of that Brutalist-style construction happening in the late 60s and early ‘70s, and it’s kind of distinctive to it,” Slane said.

And that’s where the bus stop — on the Washington Street side of the plaza — and Greene Street, Bellemeade and East Market Street parking decks enter the picture. They all have Brutalist-style construction, and the bus stop is the sole remaining one that was included as part of the plaza’s design.

“We don’t normally have architect-designed bus stops,” Slane said.

Slane’s business partner had to talk her into including the parking decks in the architectural survey.

“It does make sense if you look at it holistically,” she said. “It sort of speaks to that conversion of the downtown from a commercial center to a sort of governmental center.”

The 1974 North Carolina National Bank Building and the 1964 Greensboro Public Library building — both currently occupied by Elon Law School — also would be added to the district. The Modernist-style library building was designed by Edward Lowenstein, the first white architect in North Carolina to hire Black architects.

Slane said there will be a series of meetings and presentations on the project, which will go to the statewide National Register Advisory Committee on Feb. 9. After that, the National Park Service would have final approval.

If all goes as planned, the city could get confirmation of the district changes in late spring or early summer.

Photos: Historically significant properties in downtown Greensboro