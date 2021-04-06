New TV documentary poses questions of innocence in 1993 murder of Michael Jordan's father in N.C.

And it didn't help Green that Green had shot a home-made rap video while wearing the Chicago Bulls championship watch and an NBA All-Star ring that Michael Jordan had given to his father. The judge allowed jurors to see photos from the video, but not the video itself.

Green's position

He was at a party with friends and family that went into the night. Demery was at the party and tried to talk Green into driving with him that night to smuggle drugs to New York. But Green was making out with a girl he liked at the party, and he didn't want to go.

Green and others at the house said Demery left, then came back about 4:30 a.m., and Demery asked Green to leave with him. Green's mother said in an interview she asked him where he was going, and he told her he was going to help Demery change a flat tire.

Demery brought Green to a red Lexus parked by a store, Green said, and then to a man's body lying on the ground. Green helped Demery put the body in the trunk of the Lexus, he said, and they drove it to a bridge over a creek in South Carolina and dumped the body.

And then he and Demery took property from the car. They later got rid of the Lexus and it ended up found in Cumberland County, near Fayetteville, stripped and vandalized.