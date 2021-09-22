New UNC Rockingham COVID-19 Testing Site Opens in Eden

EDEN— UNC Rockingham Health Care will open a free, drive-through COVID-19 testing site on Sept. 23 in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus and reduce heavy patient loads at local emergency departments.
The clinic, located on the campus of the hospital at 117 E. King's Highway here will open at 10 a.m. on its first day, Myla Barnhardt, director of marketing and public relations for the hospital, said in a news release.
UNC Rockingham is partnering with the North Carolina Department of Health Service Regulations, the agency that will provide the testing seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. as long as there is need in the community, the release said. No appointments are needed and no identification is required. Test results will usually be available within one to two days.
Launch of the site comes as the county has experienced a recent surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the highly contagious delta variant. The increase in infections has put stress on UNC Rockingham, as well as Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, hospital officials have said.
When visiting the site, vehicles should enter the hospital’s main entrance and follow COVID testing site signs to an area east of the hospital building, along a drive beside UNC Rockingham Rehabilitation & Nursing Care Center. The testing tent will accommodate two lanes of traffic.
The initiative should lessen the number of people turning to area emergency departments for COVID testing where wait times have increased due to high numbers of patients seeking treatment for the delta variant of the virus.
“This is a convenient and efficient way for our community to have peace of mind,” said Jon McMurphy, Director of Emergency services, ICCU and Med/Surg at UNC Rockingham.
But, he recommends that anyone with severe symptoms such as trouble breathing, pain in the chest, high fever, confusion or gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nails to go to the nearest emergency department.
With COVID cases on the rise in Rockingham County, hospital leaders and county health officials urge all eligible individuals to get a vaccine promptly, the release said.
To schedule your vaccine appointment call (336) 627-5178, visit www.yourshot.org or call the Rockingham County Division of Public Health at (336) 342-8140.
