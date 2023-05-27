Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

REIDSVILLE — Carolina QuickCare Family Practice Walk-in Medical Center will open in the fall as the city's newest urgent medical care facility, the company announced in a news release.

Builders broke ground on the project this week at 5156 US 29 near Arby's and Starbucks. The new walk-in medical center for all ages will be open seven days a week with an on-site lab and x-ray facilities, the release said.

Billed as a compassionate and affordable alternative to emergency room services, the clinic will also be a Veterans Administration-authorized urgent care provider, the release said.

"Our Carolina QuickCare Reidsville team members look forward to providing quality, in-person care to patients. The new location will be open 7 days a week during evenings and weekends to fit the busy schedules of Reidsville families,'' developers said in the release.

Hours will be: Monday - Saturday: 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Sundays: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

"We're excited to break ground and ‘Rise Up’ in the wonderful community of Reidsville," said Suzy Buck, Carolina Quickcare's COO.

"Our team looks forward to providing Reidsville residents with convenient access to quality healthcare, seven days a week."

Affordable Care & Convenient Services

The Carolina QuickCare Reidsville location will accept all major insurance, including Medicaid, Medicare and TRICARE and will also offer $119 self-pay pricing. No appointment is ever necessary at Carolina QuickCare, but patients can choose to check in online.

In addition to illness and injury visits, the center will provide physicals and evaluations, as well as the following services daily:

COVID-19 testing & treatment

On-site lab & X-ray

Wound care

$89 DOT Physicals

Allergy care

Burns

Occupational medicine

Sprains & Strains

Upper respiratory & sinus infections

Rashes

STD testing & treatment

Stitches

TB testing

Sunburns

Ear infections

Cold & flu care

Insect bites

Headaches

To get up-to-date information regarding the clinic, visit https://carolinaquickcare.com/urgent-care-locations/reidsville/, or text “QUICK” to 843-418-9107. You can also follow the Reidsville location on social media at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareReidsville.