Newest UNCG trustee is Margaret Benjamin of Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A local advocate for museums and the arts will be the newest member of the UNCG Board of Trustees.

The UNC Board of Governors on Thursday appointed Margaret Benjamin of Greensboro to finish the term of Kathy Manning, who resigned last month.

Benjamin will finish the final five months of the four-year term of Greensboro's Manning, who left the board in December after she was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Benjamin sits on the boards of numerous civic organizations, including the Greensboro Public Library Foundation's board of directors, The Public Art Endowment's steering committee and the board of the Museum Trustee Association, a national organization for the volunteer boards that govern museums.

A New Orleans native, Benjamin also is a former president of the Greensboro History Museum's board of trustees. She and husband William, a local attorney, in 2018 won the United Way of Greater Greensboro Legacy Award, one of the local organization's top honors.