News Briefs

Fire guts North Main Street building in High Point
A fire early Saturday caused extensive damage to a building that was being used for warehouse storage by a High Point cabinetry wholesale business.
Firefighters were called to 2515 N. Main St. at 12:18 a.m. and found heavy fire within the structure upon arrival, said High Point Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Foster.
The building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
It took about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. It caused significant damage to the building, which doesn't appear to be salvageable, Foster said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and is undetermined at this point, he said.
The 2,460-square-foot building is leased for warehouse space by U.S. Cabinets Express, which has a showroom in the adjacent commercial strip center at 2505 N. Main St.
Employees at the showroom said it appeared the fire destroyed all of the contents within the neighboring building.
It was previously the longtime location of Company's Coming, a prepared foods retailer and gourmet kitchen shop that moved last year to the retail complex at 1800 N. Main St.
It's one of three parcels that comprise a corner property at North Main Street and West Peachtree Drive that was sold to Kotis Properties of Greensboro in June 2021.
Long lines lead to early distribution of face masks in High Point, and frustration for those left out of the giveaway
HIGH POINT — Many people who showed up Friday morning at the former Oak Hollow Mall for a free COVID-19 mask distribution left angry and frustrated because the event began early and all 10,000 free N95 masks were given away even before the announced start time.
The Guilford County Division of Public Health planned to hold the mask giveaway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center. But people wanting masks began showing up as early as 9 a.m.
So many showed up early that the cars lined up on the loop road around the former mall and toward intersections at Eastchester Drive and University Parkway, formerly Hartley Drive, which began to affect traffic on Eastchester and University.
Guilford County public health officials apologize for the inconvenience, said Kenya Smith Godette, communications manager for the Guilford County Division of Public Health.
"Due to an overwhelming response to the N95 mask giveaway event ... , we made the decision to begin earlier than the scheduled time," she said. "Due to the amount of cars that arrived before the 11 a.m. start time, the line was beginning to impede regular street traffic and posed a number of safety and accessibility concerns."
Jamestown names Matthew Johnson manager
JAMESTOWN — A familiar face will be leading the government helm in Jamestown.
Town officials announced last week that Matthew Johnson was to be promoted to town manager effective Jan. 29.
Johnson previously served as assistant manager and planning director for the town, roles he had held since 2017. Johnson has been working in Jamestown since 2006 excluding a two-year period where he worked in Virginia. He also has previously worked with the city of Greensboro.
Johnson has more than 21 years of local government experience. In Jamestown, he was instrumental in helping the town land a $5 million grant that funded projects like Wrenn Miller Park, a new pedestrian bridge at East Fork Road and a new pedestrian walkway along East Main Street.
Johnson was picked after the town searched for candidates through the Piedmont Triad Regional Council.
"After a thorough search, the Town Council feels that Matthew's experience and nearly 15 years of service to the town of Jamestown have prepared him to lead the Town into the future," according to a press release from the town.