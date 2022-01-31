News Briefs

It's one of three parcels that comprise a corner property at North Main Street and West Peachtree Drive that was sold to Kotis Properties of Greensboro in June 2021.

Long lines lead to early distribution of face masks in High Point, and frustration for those left out of the giveaway

HIGH POINT — Many people who showed up Friday morning at the former Oak Hollow Mall for a free COVID-19 mask distribution left angry and frustrated because the event began early and all 10,000 free N95 masks were given away even before the announced start time.

The Guilford County Division of Public Health planned to hold the mask giveaway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center. But people wanting masks began showing up as early as 9 a.m.

So many showed up early that the cars lined up on the loop road around the former mall and toward intersections at Eastchester Drive and University Parkway, formerly Hartley Drive, which began to affect traffic on Eastchester and University.

Guilford County public health officials apologize for the inconvenience, said Kenya Smith Godette, communications manager for the Guilford County Division of Public Health.