News Briefs

North Carolina firefighter dies after battle with COVID-19

DURHAM — A North Carolina firefighter has died after battling COVID-19 for more than a month.

The Durham Fire Department announced the death of 45-year-old Jeremy Klemm in a Facebook post Sunday morning. The 15-year employee died late Saturday.

“He will be missed greatly,” the fire department said in its Facebook posting.

Klemm began his career with the Durham Fire Department on Feb. 27, 2006, after graduating from Fire Academy 19. He was promoted to fire driver on Jan. 2, 2020, and was last assigned to the Engine 8 A-Shift.

14 arrested in undercover operation targeting High Point prostitution crimes, police say

HIGH POINT — Recent undercover operations targeting prostitution related crimes led to 14 arrests in High Point, police said in a news release.

Following complaints from the public, the Vice/Narcotics unit began targeting "call girls," "street prostitutes" and the people engaging in their services, according to police.

Those arrested include four women and 10 men, ranging in age from 21 to 80 years old, according to police.