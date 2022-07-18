News Briefs

Juveniles detained by police for fighting at carnival on Peters Creek Parkway

Winston-Salem police detained three juveniles for fighting at a carnival Saturday evening and have since released them to their parents.

Police officers responded to the incident at 2101 Peters Creek Parkway to assist off-duty officers, who were working at the carnival in the parking lot. About 20 to 30 juveniles had gathered in the parking lot area where several fights took place between the juveniles.

Although officers were able to detain three juveniles, several others fled the area.

Juvenile petitions will be sought for disorderly conduct and affray, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

Charlotte comedy club empties before man fires gun

A man fired a gun inside a comedy club in North Carolina on Saturday night shortly after it was evacuated and before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform, police said.

The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, media outlets reported. No one was injured.

Club employees told WSOC-TV that the man waved a gun around and told everyone to leave before the venue emptied out. About 50 customers had been inside.

"The suspect then discharged his weapon," Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a statement on Twitter. "There were no injuries and the suspect was taken into custody."

The man has not been identified.

Robinson has starred in movies such as "Hot Tub Time Machine" as well as the American version of "The Office" television show. He said he was safe in a video posted later Saturday night to his Instagram account.

Robinson said that he and others at the club were taken to a nearby concert where the pop group Big Time Rush were performing.

"I was in the green room and they were like 'Everybody get out,'" he said. "It was wild. It was a moment for sure."