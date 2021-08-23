News Briefs

Thousands mourn with NC woman after tweet on mom's death goes viral

A Greenville, North Carolina, woman looked for someone to say hello on Twitter as she grieved the loss of her mother.

She got thousands in return.

Alison Poggi took to the social media platform six weeks after the death of her mother to look for some support from her small number of followers.

"I don't have many followers and I'm ok with that," she said. "My mother died 6 weeks ago and I miss her and today is really hard for me. If you see this just say hello. I need it today."

She received responses from as far away as Ottawa, Canada.

Here's a look at some of those responses:

Voice and screen actor Mark Hamill, who is known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" franchise and for being the voice of Batman's nemesis The Joker on multiple different media platforms, is one of many who sent condolences.

While Hamill offered a hello and condolences, others shared similar grief of losing a parent and offered words of encouragement to Poggi.