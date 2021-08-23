News Briefs

Western Carolina assistant football coach died of COVID complications, fiancée says
A North Carolina college assistant football coach, described by colleagues as selfless, hard-working and always upbeat died Wednesday of complications from COVID-19, his fiancee posted on Facebook.
John Peacock joined Western Carolina University as the offensive line coach in the spring, according to the school.
The 32-year-old died at his home in Sylva, his fiancée, Erika Alexander, posted with pictures of the man she was set to marry in February.
“My sweet, sweet baby,” she said. “My heart aches so much. I will never be the same without you.”
WCU Athletics announced Peacock’s death to the school community Friday on Twitter. The university is in Cullowhee, about three hours west of Charlotte.
A moment of silence in Peacock’s honor will be held during the first football game of the season, at home Sept. 4 against Eastern Kentucky.
The school also will lower its flag on the day of his memorial service, which is to be announced later.
Peacock joined WCU after a year as an assistant coach, recruiting coordinator, offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Tusculum University in Greeneville, Tennessee.
Thousands mourn with NC woman after tweet on mom's death goes viral
A Greenville, North Carolina, woman looked for someone to say hello on Twitter as she grieved the loss of her mother.
She got thousands in return.
Alison Poggi took to the social media platform six weeks after the death of her mother to look for some support from her small number of followers.
"I don't have many followers and I'm ok with that," she said. "My mother died 6 weeks ago and I miss her and today is really hard for me. If you see this just say hello. I need it today."
She received responses from as far away as Ottawa, Canada.
Here's a look at some of those responses:
Voice and screen actor Mark Hamill, who is known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" franchise and for being the voice of Batman's nemesis The Joker on multiple different media platforms, is one of many who sent condolences.
While Hamill offered a hello and condolences, others shared similar grief of losing a parent and offered words of encouragement to Poggi.
Some spoke of parents they lost decades ago, others in the same week as Poggi.
Many shared similar sentiments: "They may be gone, but are never forgotten."
In the days after posting her Tweet, Poggi responded to the outpouring with thankfulness and also a plea for people to keep an eye on their mental health.
Pair in custody after detectives seized methamphetamine and fentanyl in High Point drug bust
HIGH POINT — Authorities arrested two people arrested and seized over 10 pounds of methamphetamine in a High Point drug bust Thursday, police said in a news release.
When detectives learned Adones Vandehrall, 20, of Greensboro was planning to deliver five pounds of methamphetamine to the north side of High Point, they intercepted Vanderhall, but he attempted to flee from officers, according to police.
Vanderhall crashed his vehicle into a detective's car and fled on foot. With the help of additional officers, including K-9 officers, authorities tracked Vanderhall through woods and creeks until he was found hiding in a drainage culvert, police said.
Five pounds of methamphetamine were found in his car, and after securing a search warrant for a High Point apartment, an additional five pounds of methamphetamine and 1.41 pounds of fentanyl were seized, police said.
Vanderhall and 52-year-old Christina Elliot of High Point were arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and two counts of trafficking in fentanyl.
Both are in custody at the High Point jail, Vanderhall under a $100,000 secured bail and Elliot under a $25,000 secured bail.
Since April, police said Vanderhall has been charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession with intent to sell heroin, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of sell and deliver cocaine.