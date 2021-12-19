NEWS BRIEFS

‘We thank God’: Teen, family praise the NC high school staff that saved his life
Quick responses from a resource officer and nurse saved the life of a 17-year-old North Carolina high school student after the teen suffered a cardiac episode last week, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Sheriff’s Deputy Baucom saw Matthew Carter collapse at Piedmont High School in Monroe, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Baucom and school nurse Tracy Hamilton checked Carter and found he had no pulse and wasn’t breathing.
Baucom and Hamilton administered CPR and applied an automated external defibrillator, the sheriff’s office said. Carter underwent three rounds of chest compressions and rescue breathing.
His pulse returned and he started to breathe again, the sheriff’s office said. Union EMS arrived and took Carter to a hospital for further medical treatment.
On Thursday, Carter and his family returned to school to thank those who helped save his life.
He is recovering well and his regaining his strength, his parents said.
“Matthew was at the right place for this to happen and was surrounded by a team of people who saved his life,” his parents told the sheriff’s office. “We thank God that Piedmont High School staff and the SRO were here because without them our son would not be alive.”
Sheriff Eddie Cathey commended the actions taken by Baucom, Hamilton and others to help the teen.
“There is no doubt in my mind that without this team effort, Matthew would not be with us today,” Cathey said.
Juvenile dies in pedestrian accident, Burlington police say
BURLINGTON — Authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident involving a juvenile, according to a news release from Burlington police.
At about 7 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a traffic accident in the area of Chapel Hill Road and Collins Drive.
The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to the release.
Everyone involved in the accident remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, police said.
The Burlington Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team has taken over the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.
Further details were not immediately released.
Over $800,000 worth of property recovered in multi-agency investigation, Guilford sheriff's office says
KERNSERSVILLE — A months-long investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies ended Friday when authorities seized drugs, firearms and over $800,000 worth of stolen property, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
In the past month, Guilford, Forsyth and Rockingham sheriff's offices, along with the High Point Police Department, investigated thefts of stolen property, including flatbed trailers, shipping containers, heavy farm machinery, automobiles, a tractor-trailer and a trailer full of Ashely Furniture property, the sheriff's office said.
Authorities searched eight locations, including multiple addresses the 8600 block of Warner Road in Kernersville, 7533 Anthony Road in Kernersville, addresses in Yadkinville and the business TMC Trucking and Grading LLC, located at 8631 Warner Road, Kernersville.
During the searches, authorities seized methamphetamine, heroin, numerous firearms and stolen property. The stolen property is estimated to value more than $800,000, the sheriff's office said.
The stolen property was reported missing to several law enforcement agencies, including Greensboro and High Point police, along with several sheriff's offices.
Authorities are searching for Devin Lynn Combs, 21, of Kernersville. Combs is wanted for three counts of felony larceny, larceny of a firearm, injury of personal property and injury of real property.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected, the sheriff's office said.