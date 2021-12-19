NEWS BRIEFS

‘We thank God’: Teen, family praise the NC high school staff that saved his life

Quick responses from a resource officer and nurse saved the life of a 17-year-old North Carolina high school student after the teen suffered a cardiac episode last week, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Sheriff’s Deputy Baucom saw Matthew Carter collapse at Piedmont High School in Monroe, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Baucom and school nurse Tracy Hamilton checked Carter and found he had no pulse and wasn’t breathing.

Baucom and Hamilton administered CPR and applied an automated external defibrillator, the sheriff’s office said. Carter underwent three rounds of chest compressions and rescue breathing.

His pulse returned and he started to breathe again, the sheriff’s office said. Union EMS arrived and took Carter to a hospital for further medical treatment.

On Thursday, Carter and his family returned to school to thank those who helped save his life.

He is recovering well and his regaining his strength, his parents said.