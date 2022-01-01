News Briefs

Inmate dies at NC jail two days after leaving hospital. Report: Dr. said he was 'playing games.'
An inmate was found dead at the Burke County Jail on Dec. 26.
John Howard Lambert, 61, of Drexel, was found unresponsive Sunday during a routine check of the jail, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
CPR was administered and EMS was called to the scene, but Lambert was declared dead at the jail, the sheriff’s office said.
Officers picked up Lambert at UNC Health Blue Ridge around 2:40 p.m. on Christmas Eve when he was being discharged from the hospital, according to an arrest report from the Morganton Department of Public Safety. Lambert had an outstanding warrant for assault on a female.
There, the arresting officer spoke to the doctor in charge. The doctor told officers that Lambert was able to walk, stand and that he was completely coherent, but he was refusing to get out of bed, according to the arrest report.
“The doctor said he (Lambert) is playing games and refusing to stand,” the arresting officer wrote in his report.
Officers helped hospital staff get Lambert into a wheelchair, and he was transported to the Burke County Jail where he was booked. He was placed in jail under a 48-hour hold, the arrest report said.
Lambert’s death is under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the sheriff’s office said, and any findings will be turned over to the district attorney’s office for review.
One person suffers minor injury in a house fire in Winston-Salem
Karl Jones, a resident, said he was cleaning the bathroom when he heard a loud boom inside the house. Jones then went into the living room and saw flames coming from the kitchen, he said.
“I grabbed my son and went out of the house,” Jones said. “I went back in to see if I could put out the flames, but the fire was everywhere,”
Jones said he suffered a minor burn on his knee.
It took 30 city firefighters 12 minutes to put out the fire, Swaim said. No firefighter was injured in the fire that heavily damaged the house.
The fire department is investigating the incident to determine the cause of the fire, Swaim said.
Forsyth County detention officer is charged with assault on a female and terminated from his job
A Forsyth County detention officer was terminated Dec. 30, 2021 by the Sheriff’s Office, the same day he was arrested in Davie County and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female, authorities said Friday.
Daniel Damian McPherson, 29, of Mocksville was hired by the sheriff’s office on July 16, 2018, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. McPherson’s last day with the sheriff’s office was Thursday, said Annie Sims, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.
“Appropriate action was taken to release him from the agency as soon as we were made aware (of McPherson’s arrest),” Sims said. “We are a law-abiding law enforcement agency and expect every one of our employees to conduct themselves with integrity in their personal and professional lives.”
McPherson was arrested Thursday after Davie County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault at an address on Whitney Road in Mocksville, Sheriff J.D. Hartman of Davie County said Friday.
McPherson had already left the scene when the deputies arrived, Hartman said.
The victim told the deputies that McPherson had physically assaulted her, Hartman said. A Davie County magistrate later issued an arrest warrant for McPherson.
Deputies found McPherson at a business on Salisbury Road in Mocksville and arrested him, Hartman said.
McPherson was being held Friday in the Davie County Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold, the sheriff’s office said.
Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County issued a statement Thursday night about the matter.
“We will pursue truth and justice no matter what or who it affects,” Kimbrough said. “We continue to stand on what is moral, what is legal, and what is right – even when it impacts an FCSO staff member.
“We are a law-abiding law-enforcement agency and will continue to conduct ourselves with integrity and transparency,” Kimbrough said.