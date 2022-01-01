News Briefs

Inmate dies at NC jail two days after leaving hospital. Report: Dr. said he was 'playing games.'

An inmate was found dead at the Burke County Jail on Dec. 26.

John Howard Lambert, 61, of Drexel, was found unresponsive Sunday during a routine check of the jail, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

CPR was administered and EMS was called to the scene, but Lambert was declared dead at the jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers picked up Lambert at UNC Health Blue Ridge around 2:40 p.m. on Christmas Eve when he was being discharged from the hospital, according to an arrest report from the Morganton Department of Public Safety. Lambert had an outstanding warrant for assault on a female.

There, the arresting officer spoke to the doctor in charge. The doctor told officers that Lambert was able to walk, stand and that he was completely coherent, but he was refusing to get out of bed, according to the arrest report.

“The doctor said he (Lambert) is playing games and refusing to stand,” the arresting officer wrote in his report.