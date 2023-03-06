Longleaf Film Festival begins next month

RALEIGH —Longleaf Film Festival, a free-to-attend festival that highlights the

best of independent film demonstrating a Tar Heel State connection, will announce

its Official Selections on April 14, 2023. These films will screen at the festival’s home base, the North Carolina Museum of History, a place that seeks to share the stories that connect us all. While the Official Selection announcement will livestream at LongleafFilmFestival.com, the festival will occur in person on May 12–13.

The festival is held in partnership with Carlyle Adams Foundation, the-freelance-editor.com, Empire Properties and Ricci Law Firm P.A.

Blue Ridge Parkway visitors topped 15 million last year

BY LAURENCE HAMMACK

The Roanoke Times

An estimated 15.7 million people traveled along the Blue Ridge Parkway last year, once again making the scenic highway one of the nation’s most-visited national parks.

The count for 2022 was slightly below the previous year’s tally of 15.9 recreational visitors to the parkway, which runs for 469 miles through the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia and North Carolina.

Of the country’s 464 national park sites, only three had more than 10 million visitors last year — the Blue Ridge Parkway (15.7 million), the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (15.6 million) and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park (12.9 million).

“We recognize the parkway’s popularity is due in large part to the variety of opportunities and experiences it was designed to provide for the visitor — both on and off the parkway,” parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout said in a news release Tuesday.

“Passing through 29 counties across two states, through some of this nation’s most beautiful scenery, the parkway’s design lends itself to the interests and abilities of many people.”

Something lurking in seashells may give Outer Banks beachgoers a scare, park warns

MARK PRICE

The Charlotte Observer

Everything from World War II explosives to dead whales wash up on the Outer Banks, but the National Park Service warns seemingly safe seashells can pose a risk, too.

Collectors typically assume they’re empty, but Cape Lookout National Seashore shared video on Facebook showing that’s not always the case.

In the brief clip, a disconcerting pair of claws is seen retreating into a very collectible knobbed whelk shell.

“Whenever you find a snail shell on the beach, be sure to check for living occupants inside,” the park wrote Feb. 22 .

“If it appears empty, be sure to look carefully in the opening for legs. ... More than one beachcomber has been startled by the crab coming out unexpectedly.”

The shell had been taken over by a striped-leg hermit crab, a species of crustacean that is not a threat to humans.

However, they can offer a good scare by popping out from seashells at inopportune moments. They are experts at cramming themselves deep inside, “and are not always evident,” the park said.

If one is found in a shell at the park, it’s the crab that has property rights.

“Return any shells with living creatures inside back to the water,” park officials says.

The Outer Banks is considered a prime spot for shell collectors due to frequent hurricanes that stir the sand, along with colliding north and southbound currents just offshore.

Cape Lookout National Seashore and Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials have reported finding oddities such as seashells from the Pacific Ocean and prehistoric clam shells that weigh as much as 2 pounds.

Female inmate dies Saturday of 'medical emergency,' Rockingham sheriff's officials say

ANNETTE AYRES

Staff Reporter

A female inmate at the Rockingham County Detention Facility died Saturday after an apparent medical emergency, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Detention officers and medical staff, along with Rockingham County Emergency Services, responded at approximately noon Saturday to provide emergency medical assistance to the inmate, officials said.

While they were rendering aid, the inmate died “as a result of the apparent medical emergency she was having,” officials said in the news release. “Neither suicide, nor foul play, is suspected in the inmate’s death.”

The inmate was housed in a cell by herself, officials said.

At the request of Sheriff Sam Page, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and will conduct an investigation, per standard procedure.

The SBI will determine when to release the inmate’s name, according to Lt. Kevin Suthard, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The inmate’s death is the first reported at the detention facility in 2023. In 2022, there were three inmate deaths while in custody and another death while the person was in pre-booking and in the custody of the arresting officer prior to being turned over to the jail, Suthard said in an email.