NEWS BRIEFS

Some area COVID-19 testing sites will close during the holiday week
Cone Health will close COVID-19 testing for the public on Thanksgiving Day and the day after.
This schedule change affects public testing sites at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville and the Green Valley campus in Greensboro.
Normal testing resumes Monday, Nov. 30. People should be aware that wait times of up to two hours are typical.
For details and addresses, visit conehealth.com.
Normally, testing at Cone Health sites is available as follows:
• Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington and at the Green Valley campus in Greensboro
• Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville
Other organizations also provide coronavirus testing. If you need a test on Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) or Friday, check these websites for availability:
• For CVS testing sites in North Carolina: cvs.com
These area restaurants will be open for Thanksgiving dine-in and take-out options
Oakcrest Family Restaurant, 2435 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. Dine-in. www.facebook.com/OakcrestRestaurant.
Green Valley Grill, 702 Green Valley Road, Greensboro. Take-out options. Order ahead at www.greenvalleygrill.com/thanksgiving-to-go.
Print Works Bistro, 702 Green Valley Road, Greensboro. Dine-in options. Reservations suggested. www.printworksbistro.com.
Harper's Restaurant, 601 Friendly Center Road, Greensboro. Thanksgiving Blue Plate Special is $29 per person, $15 for children 12 and younger. Call 336-299-8850 or go to make an online reservation at https://harpersrestaurants.com.
Mimi's Cafe, 3322 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Turkey or ham dinner to serves 8 to 10 people, $100-$180 at www.mimiscafe.com.
Ruth Chris Steak House, 800 Green Valley Rd., Greensboro. Doors open at 11 a.m. Three-course feast, available Thanksgiving Day. Adults $41.95, kids $14.95. Take-home feast, serves 4 for $165. www.ruthschris.com.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse, 3342 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Doors open at 11 a.m. Three-course menu for adults and children. Wine and cocktail specials. At-home experience, three-course dinner for the family. Serves 12. Pre-order your to-go experience. Large party pre-orders can be picked up 10 a.m. –11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. www.flemingssteakhouse.com.
Cracker Barrel, 4402 Landview Drive, Greensboro, or 3701 Elmsley Court, Greensboro. Dine-in options or take-home options for four to six people or individual heat-and-serve entrees and sides. www.crackerbarrel.com
Denny's, 3703 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, or 975 S. Main St., Kernersville. Dine-in and take-home options. www.dennys.com.
Legalize small amounts of marijuana in NC, state panel recommends
A state panel has recommended that North Carolina essentially legalize the possession of up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana, making it a civil offense and expunging past convictions.
Members of the N.C. Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, co-chaired by Attorney General Josh Stein and justice Anita Earls, also recommend a separate task force to study the legalization of possessing, growing and/or selling marijuana.
“You cannot talk about improving racial equity in our criminal justice system without talking about marijuana,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “White and Black North Carolinians use marijuana at similar rates, yet Black people are disproportionately arrested and sentenced. Additionally, it is time for North Carolina to start having real conversations about a safe, measured, public health approach to potentially legalizing marijuana.”
In North Carolina, 63% of people convicted of simple possession of marijuana last year were non-white, even though people of color are only 30% of the population – and research shows that marijuana use is at roughly equal percentages among Black and white residents, said Earls.
Currently, having up to 1/2 ounce of marijuana is a misdemeanor that carries a fine of up to $200.
Possessing more than 1/2 ounce but up to 1.5 ounces is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 45 days in prison and a $200 fine.
The racial equity task force will release full recommendations on Dec. 15 in a report to Gov. Roy Cooper.
