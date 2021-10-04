News Briefs

Inmate found unconscious inside holding cell at jail in High Point, dies at hospital
HIGH POINT — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an inmate apparently died by suicide Sept. 29 at the Guilford County jail in High Point.
Detention staff found 52-year-old William Easterling unconscious in a holding cell shortly before 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The jail's medical and detention staff tried to revive him before he was taken by EMS to High Point Medical Center where he died about 8:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.
The cause of death is "suspected to be suicide," but is still being investigated, the sheriff's office said.
Easterling had been at the jail since 9:30 a.m. Sept. 14 after being arrested in Davidson County on a misdemeanor probation violation connected to an impaired driving case from Randolph County. He was also charged with failure to appear and was also being held on a civil case connected to non-payment of child support.
At the time of his death, Easterling was being held on $10,000 secured bail on those charges. He also had been sentenced the week before to 12 months in the Department of Adult Corrections on the probation and failure to appear charges, the sheriff's office said. Such longer sentences for misdemeanor charges are typically served in a local jail instead of a state prison.
Homicide investigation underway after body found in Whitsett, Guilford sheriff's office says
WHITSETT — Authorities are investigating a homicide after a body was found in the southeast area of Guilford County Sept. 30, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
About 5:30 p.m., the sheriff's office was alerted to a body found in the 7100 block of Shoe Road in Whitsett.
The sheriff's office did not identify the victim or provide any additional details.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robertson at 336-641-5969 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
This farm in North Carolina was named one of the nation's best places to pick pumpkins
One of the nation's best pumpkin patches is in North Carolina, a new report finds.
Spring Haven Farm in Chapel Hill ranks as a top U.S. destination for pumpkin picking on a list published in August from the business review website Yelp.
On the farm's Yelp page, some visitors raved about the pumpkins, scoring the business 5 stars out of 5.
But even more website users couldn't get enough of the farm's barnyard animals. That includes goats, the main attraction at events that have ranged from movie nights to Valentine's Day snuggling sessions.
Around this time of year, the goats are also around the farm to add a wild spin to pumpkin carving events.
"They love nibbling on the insides of the pumpkins," Spring Haven Farm said on its Facebook page.
If you're into a more tame experience, the farm said it was also selling the fall decorations to customers.
Spring Haven Farm made Yelp's list of 39 best pumpkin patches in the United States and Canada after it determined the top ones in each state. Then, the website said it "ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews" from January 1, 2001, to Aug. 9, 2021.
It's not the first time a North Carolina spot has been named a top place for fall fun.
In August, Stepp's Hillcrest Orchard in the mountain town of Hendersonville made a national list after a similar study of Yelp data, McClatchy News previously reported.