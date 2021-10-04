News Briefs

Inmate found unconscious inside holding cell at jail in High Point, dies at hospital

HIGH POINT — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an inmate apparently died by suicide Sept. 29 at the Guilford County jail in High Point.

Detention staff found 52-year-old William Easterling unconscious in a holding cell shortly before 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The jail's medical and detention staff tried to revive him before he was taken by EMS to High Point Medical Center where he died about 8:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

The cause of death is "suspected to be suicide," but is still being investigated, the sheriff's office said.

Easterling had been at the jail since 9:30 a.m. Sept. 14 after being arrested in Davidson County on a misdemeanor probation violation connected to an impaired driving case from Randolph County. He was also charged with failure to appear and was also being held on a civil case connected to non-payment of child support.