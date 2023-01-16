News Briefs

Dad put 1-year-old in bath so hot it caused ‘serious burns,’ North Carolina cops say

MADELEINE LIST

The Charlotte Observer

A father placed his 1-year-old son in a bathtub that was so hot it caused “serious burns,” North Carolina police said.

Officers responded to the home in Lenoir at around 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 9 and found a baby with burns on his lower body, according to a news release from the Lenoir Police Department.

The child had “serious burns” on nearly 30% of his body, the release says.

He was taken to a local hospital and later flown to a children’s hospital in Winston-Salem about 85 miles away, police said.

Investigators found that the baby’s father had placed him in a hot bath and left him there for seven to eight minutes, the release says.

The father, who is 20, was arrested and charged with one count of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury, the release says. He is being held in the Caldwell County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

The baby is in stable condition, according to police.

Fade to black: Reeling from millions in losses, AMC closes its Greensboro theater

RICHARD CRAVER

Lee Newspapers

The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 facility in Greensboro has been permanently closed, according to AMC Theatres’ website.

Ryan Noonan, AMC Theatre's vice president of corporate communications, said the Greensboro theater was closed Jan. 8.

"AMC regularly evaluates its locations and potential opportunities outside of its circuit, and makes decisions to close or acquire locations on a theatre-by-theatre basis based on what will best strengthen the company going forward," Noonan said.

"All theater associates have been offered the opportunity to continue their AMC employment at another location."

The website advises patrons to visit its AMC High Point 8 location at 2705 N. Main St.

AMC also operates AMC Hanes 12 at 1501 SW Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston-Salem.

In August 2021, New Church NC paid $1.3 million for the former AMC Classic 10-screen theater at 3640 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem. The church is holding worship services in the 40,000-square-foot building.