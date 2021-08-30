News Briefs

Donors fill a bus with food
Donors dropped off food Aug. 28 in hopes of filling a bus to help out local children in need. The food drive, sponsored by BackPack Beginnings and Charles Aris Executive Search, replaces the Kirkwood 5K that was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first 100 donors got goodie bags and a Kona Ice truck handed out shaved ice to anyone who gave at least five items. Last year’s event raised over $18,400 with more than 2,000 pounds of food collected.
Here are some upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the Triad area
Cone Health is offering a series of mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout local communities.
Upcoming clinics are:
Thursday
9 a.m.-noon, Zion Baptist Church, 807 Piedmont St., Reidsville. 2-4:30 p.m., Fountain of Youth Ministries, 306 W. Academy St., Madison.
Friday
9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Alamance Regional Medical Center Grand Oaks Pharmacy.
9 a.m. - 3 p.m., MedCenter High Point Pharmacy.
Vaccines are free and no identification is required. Appointments are required. To register, visit tinyurl.com/73j55mdr and then click the link on the date in the calendar or call 336-890-1188. Wear a mask and loose clothing and plan to remain socially distanced. Pfizer clinics are for ages 12 and older. All other vaccine types are for those 18 and older.
Krispy Kreme has popular free doughnut promotion for customers vaccinated against COVID-19
A program that began Aug. 30, the chain is giving anyone with vaccination proof two free doughnuts every day until Sept. 5. The promotion comes following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's full approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 23.
In March, the chain began its promotion to encourage people to get vaccinated with a free doughnut a day for the rest of the year. So far, Krispy Kreme says it has given away more than 2.5 million doughnuts through the deal.
The chain is also making a special heart-shaped doughnut to give away, in addition to a traditional glazed doughnut.
"We all hoped we'd be near the end of this pandemic by now. We're not," said Krispy Kreme's Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena in a press release. "So, please consider getting vaccinated if you've not done so already. And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heart-felt thanks."
Krispy Kreme said it will continue its free daily doughnut campaign through the end of the year. In order to qualify, customers have to show their vaccination card. Anyone who has received at least one shot of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines is eligible.
The chain recently went public, but its stock price could use a jolt of sugar. Shares are down roughly 18% since its July 1 debut.
Starbucks has released its Pumpkin Spice Latte earlier than ever
Starbucks brought back the Pumpkin Spice Latte Aug. 24 for those people already craving fall. It marks the earliest return date ever — the drink is arriving a day earlier compared to last year.
Also returning is Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, an iced-drink topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice that Starbucks launched in 2019. The two fall-themed drinks are in addition to two seasonal bakery items: a pumpkin scone and a pumpkin cream cheese muffin.
The PSL, as it's often referred to, has been a popular item on Starbucks' menu for nearly two decades sparking joy and excitement among its loyal fan base. Starbucks has sold more than 500 million PSLs since the drink's introduction in 2003.
Although the drink hit Starbucks' menu earlier than previous years, Dunkin' already beat its competition to the punch. Dunkin' made its fall lineup available earlier than ever before, too, rolling it out on Aug. 18. This year, Dunkin' added a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew as well as pumpkin-flavored coffee, doughnuts and muffins.
These seasonal items build hype and awareness for brands in the competitive fast-food space. For Starbucks, the PSL was the "catalyst" for last year's fourth-quarter performance, with sales reaching record highs, according to an earnings release.