News Briefs

New mental health facility opens in the region
Guilford County government, in partnership with Cone Health, has opened a $20 million facility to care for people experiencing a mental health crisis.
Behavioral Health Urgent Care at 931 Third St. in Greensboro saw its first patients on Monday. The care center will provide acute behavioral health care 24 hours a day, seven days a week for both adults and adolescents, officials said in a news release.
The facility combines behavioral health services and emergency medical care. It has a 16-bed adult crisis center, an on-site pharmacy, outpatient services and peer counseling rooms.
Behavioral Health Urgent Care is the first of two facilities scheduled to open this year. A 16-bed child-based crisis center will offer extended stay care for adolescents and will open later this summer.
Jeff Phillips, chairman of the Guilford County Behavioral Health Oversight Board and former chair of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, was among more than 100 local leaders and state legislators who attended a Saturday morning ribbon-cutting.
“This new center is an outward testimony of Guilford County’s commitment to providing exceptional behavioral health care in an inviting and therapeutic space,” Phillips said. “It’s an affirmation that we treat and respect our community’s behavioral health needs and remove the stigma associated with mental health.”
Providing patients with a modern, welcoming space was part of the design process, said Kay Cashion, an at-large Guilford County commissioner, Behavioral Health Oversight Committee member and longtime supporter of the crisis-based mental health initiative.
“It is my sincere wish that this facility will provide comfort, hope, information and inclusion both for the patients and for their family/caregivers who are with them on their journey,” Cashion said.
Knock on wood: Summerfield man says Duke tree trimmers 'went to the wrong house'
GREENSBORO — A Summerfield man visiting his rental property Tuesday found two pine trees near a powerline had been stripped of most of the branches on one side, which he worried made them dangerously unstable.
Eric Clamage complained to Duke Energy about not only the state of the trees, but the pile of debris left behind on his Brookfield Drive property.
On Thursday, he got some satisfaction. The tree company returned to remove the debris and promised to take down the two trees next week.
He also got a surprise.
His pines weren’t the intended targets.
“They went to the wrong house,” Clamage, a retired engineer, said employees of the tree company told him on Thursday.
That might explain why he never got notified that Duke would be conducting what it calls “vegetation maintenance” on his property.
The utility says on its website it attempts to notify property owners before doing any work.
Clamage said the property owner behind him had apparently asked Duke to trim the trees by an old farmhouse on his land.
Clamage estimates it would have cost at least $1,400 to cut down the damaged trees and clean up the pile of tree limbs, which he described as enough to fill a dump truck. Grinding the stumps left behind would’ve cost about $200.
But that’s far better, Clamage said, than what it would have cost to deal with the partially denuded pines surrounded by debris.
Bear activity prompts camping restrictions on Blue Ridge Parkway
Blue Ridge Parkway officials announced that, through June 24, tents and soft-sided campers are temporarily prohibited at Mount Pisgah Campground. The campground, near Milepost 408 and south of Asheville, has seen increasing bear activity in recent days.
In particular, a young bear has established a pattern of entering occupied camp sites, coming too close to campers, and taking food from the sites. Park rangers and wildlife biologists are responding to the area and will attempt to "disassociate the bear from human food rewards" so all camping can resume. No injuries have been reported.
Allowing bears access to human food and garbage can cause a number of problems, such as changing the bear's behavior and causing them to lose their instinctive fear of humans.
Over time, these bears may begin approaching people in search of food and may become unpredictable and more dangerous. Studies have also shown bears that lose their fear of people by obtaining human food and garbage do not live as long as bears that feed on natural foods and are afraid of people.
Campers and hikers are also reminded to take necessary precautions while in bear country, including properly following food storage regulations and remaining at a safe distance from bears. If attacked by a black bear, rangers strongly recommend fighting back with any object available and remembering that the bear may view you as prey. Though rare, attacks on humans do occur, causing injuries or death.
NASA's new tech is making Charlotte's airport run like Mission Control
CHARLOTTE — As it turns out, NASA doesn’t just focus on the stars — it also operates out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport, saving time for passengers and more than one million gallons of jet fuel for airlines.
NASA’s top official, Administrator Bill Nelson, touted the space agency’s work at the airport in an appearance before the Senate Appropriations Committee this week. Nelson praised the work of testing air traffic scheduling technology at the Charlotte airport during his testimony on the administration’s budget request of $24.8 billion for 2022.
The goal of the testing is to allow for more precise scheduling of flights and more efficient ground operations — “like a car merging onto a freeway,” according to NASA.
NASA says that testing has saved more than one million gallons of jet fuel for airlines since September 2017. It’s also prevented the release of more than 21 million pounds of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and reduced flight delay times at Charlotte’s airport by nearly 840 hours.
“I’ve just scratched the surface on what NASA does,” Nelson said Tuesday, calling work at CLT the “next generation of air traffic control.”
NASA opened a research lab at the Charlotte airport in 2016, starting air traffic tests in the fall of 2017.
The Federal Aviation Administration is studying the NASA technology with plans to expand the tech to 27 major airports in coming years.