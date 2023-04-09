20 lbs. of meth, $500,000 seized: Newton man will serve 18-23 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges

Hickory Daily Record

A drug dealer will serve up to 23-and-a-half years in prison after a multi-agency investigation led to his conviction, authorities said on Monday.

Dwayne Bullock, 41, of Newton pleaded guilty in McDowell County Superior Court to conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine – 400 grams or more and operating a continuing criminal enterprise.

On March 6, Superior Court Judge J. Thomas Davis sentenced Bullock to a prison term of 225 to 282 months.

In 2017, detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police Department and agents with N.C. State Bureau of investigation launched a probe into the drug distribution activities of Bullock and his associates, the sheriff's office said in a news release on Monday.

The investigation concluded on April 18, 2018, with the execution of multiple search warrants in three different counties where detectives seized over 20 pounds of methamphetamine, four ounces of fentanyl and approximately $500,000 cash.

The investigation was a multi-jurisdictional effort involving the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation, McDowell County District Attorney’s Office, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Morganton Department of Public Safety, Newton Police Department, N.C. State Highway Patrol, U.S. Postal Service, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

One defendant in the case still faces an upcoming court appearance, the news release said.

“Another strong sentence handed down for a drug distributor selling this poison in our community," said McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan. "This was a great collaborative effort between local, state and federal agencies along with our District Attorney Ted Bell and his staff. We will continue to fight against the distribution of illegal controlled substances with hopes of disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking organizations."

According to a check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety's offender database, Bullock has previous convictions for common law larceny, forgery, communicating threats, breaking and entering of a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon and other crimes.

Debbie Allen to be artist-in-residence at Wake Forest University

STAFF REPORT

Debbie Allen, an award-winning director, producer and choreographer, will be Wake Forest University's first Maya Angelou Artist-in-Residence Award.

Allen will work with students at the university Nov. 13-14.

Allen, a Kennedy Center honoree, has won six Emmys, a Golden Globe, five NAACP Image Awards and a Drama Desk award. She the first recipient of the Astaire Award for best dancer.

Allen’s production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” in London won an Olivier Award.

Early in her career she played dance instructor Lydia Grant in the movie and TV show "Fame." She also served as producer and director of the hit 90s show, "A Different World."

A graduate of Howard University, Allen holds a bachelor of fine arts degree in theater and classical Greek studies.

‘Case closed.’ NC town tracks down Tyler after hilarious post about water tower ‘art’

JULIA COIN

The Charlotte Observer

“Tyler wuz here.”

Here: a water tower in Waxhaw, one adorned with graffiti that briefly garnered the attention of thousands earlier this week.

A “Young Mr. Tyler,” an 18-year old high school student, turned himself in after the Waxhaw Police Department took to Facebook, sharing photos of the vandalism along with what little information authorities said — tongue in cheek — they knew about the suspect.

The suspect’s name was likely Tyler, WPD wrote, and he’s not afraid of heights. He apparently loves someone with the initial “A” and should consider himself blessed for not falling off the tower, the police department wrote.

“Tyler, the truth may set you free, but only if it comes from you,” Chief Gregg Collins wrote in the post. “If we get it from someone else first, not so much. Come on down to the PD and explain your artistic influences.”

In the days following the weekend incident, the post — originating from a small town in Union County, about 40 minutes southeast of Charlotte — had been shared more than 2,000 times and had more than 3,000 reactions and 1,000 comments.

“I know who it was it was Eric Donna Fez Hyde and Jackie and Kelso,” one user commented, referencing hit TV series That 70s Show. “Those dumbasses.”

Collins chose humor, instead of sternness, to give people a reason to share the post, he said. By Wednesday it reached as far as California.

“I’ve found in 30 years of police work that people who really get in trouble get into it because they’ve made mistake after mistake after mistake. As teenagers we’ve all made mistakes,” the father of four 20-something daughters said, “but just try to make one mistake at a time.”

Climbing on top of the tower was Tyler’s first mistake, which was already dangerous considering the lack of net or cushions below. His second mistake was vandalizing property that wasn’t his, Collins said, and that cost him a court date.

WPD updated the post Tuesday, sharing Tyler “admitted to his misdeeds” and was charged by citation before police allowed him to go home.

“Thank you for all the shares getting this post out there, to help solve this,” WPD wrote. “Case closed.”