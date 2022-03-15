News Briefs

An inmate at the Forsyth County Jail dies after being held there on a DWI charge
An inmate at the Forsyth County Jail died Saturday morning after he was found unresponsive in his cell, authorities said.
Jack Jeffery Murphy-Renzi, 19, of Winston-Salem had been confined in the jail since March 4 on a charge of driving while impaired, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
After Murphy-Renzi was found unresponsive in his cell at 2:15 a.m., detention officers immediately began life-saving measures and medical personnel were called to the scene, the sheriff's office said.
All life-saving efforts performed on Murphy-Renzi were unsuccessful, the sheriff's office said.
"Again, any loss of life is a loss to our community," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said. "We extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family."
As part of its standard procedure, the sheriff's office notified Joshua Swift, the director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, and Chris Wood, the chief jail inspector with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, about Murphy-Renzi's death, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate Murphy-Renzi's death, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office's professional standards division also will investigate Murphy-Renzi's death to ensure that there were no policy or procedural violations, the sheriff's office said.
Each of these measures is the sheriff's office standard response to an inmate's death inside the jail, the sheriff's office said.
"As with any death of a Forsyth County resident that occurs without a clear cause, an investigation to determine the (inmate's) cause of death is occurring," the sheriff's office said. "Due to this active investigation, no further details will be released at this time."
Murphy-Renzi is the second inmate to die in the jail in the past two months and 12 days.
Another inmate, Christopher Wiley Crisp, 52, of Walkertown died Dec. 31 in the jail because of a tumor in his left lung that resulted in internal bleeding, authorities said.
Crisp died of natural causes, said Dr. Jerri McLemore, an associate professor of pathology at the Wake Forest School of Medicine. The tumor eroded into a large vessel and an airway and caused the bleeding, McLemore said.
Police say baby was inside car that 3 teens stole in High Point
HIGH POINT — A 9-month-old is safe after three juveniles stole the mother's car with the child inside Sunday afternoon, High Point police said in a news release.
At 12:40 p.m. Sunday, a woman was letting her car warm up outside of the 230 Building in Brentwood Crossing and stepped back inside her apartment after placing her child in the car.
"In the time it took for her to run inside, her vehicle was stolen from the parking lot directly outside her apartment," police said in the news release.
Officers quickly located the vehicle with the child still inside, unharmed, and saw three teenage boys in the immediate area.
Officers say they detained the juveniles a few blocks away with the keys to the stolen car still in hand. A 16-year-old and two 14-year-olds were each charged with second-degree kidnapping and motor vehicle theft, according to police.
All were being held in juvenile detention in Greensboro. Police say they will not provide information about the teens' identities because of their ages.
U.S. Postal Service facility cited after worker injured by machinery, has arm amputated
The U.S. Postal Service's distribution center here has been cited after a worker lost an arm last year.
The mechanic's arm was amputated on Sept. 27 after contacting a machine that had a safety guard removed, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.
The department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration conducted an inspection at the bulk mail processing and distribution center at 3701 W. Wendover Ave., where a programmable network of heavy conveyor lines and other systems handles packages for delivery. OSHA's inspection identified "repeat and serious safety violations, including failure to ensure that safety guards were in place as required and allowing conveyor guards to be routinely removed, leaving workers at risk of injuries," DOL said.
OSHA's inspection also found that the distribution center also did not train staff on working near conveyors or proper methods for safely operating equipment using lockout/tagout safety measures. OSHA also found that the postal service allowed unqualified workers, those without adequate training and protective equipment, to perform tests on live electrical equipment.
On March 4, OSHA issued two serious and two repeat citations, totaling $170,918 in proposed fines, records show.
The U.S. Postal Service has 15 business days from when it received the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings.
Greensboro gets $3 million grant to buy new electric buses
The City of Greensboro will receive slightly more than $3 million to buy electric buses, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration.
The money is intended to replace older buses that have exceeded their useful life.
The money is part of $409.3 million in grants to 70 projects in 39 states funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Along with a local match of 465,000, the city will be able to purchase four battery-electric buses and charging hardware, according to Kevin Elwood, spokesman for the Greensboro Transit Authority.
The money cannot be used for operating expenses, Elwood said.
“Transit agencies are replacing aging buses and facilities with newer, cleaner infrastructure that is more efficient to operate and maintain,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez said in the release. “Modern buses, especially those powered with electric batteries or fuel cells, improve air quality and help us address the climate crisis.”
The city currently has 55 buses in its fixed-route fleet, 17 of which are battery-electric, Elwood said. For paratransit services, it has 48 buses, none of which are battery-electric, he said.
FROM STAFF REPORTS