News Briefs

At 12:40 p.m. Sunday, a woman was letting her car warm up outside of the 230 Building in Brentwood Crossing and stepped back inside her apartment after placing her child in the car.

"In the time it took for her to run inside, her vehicle was stolen from the parking lot directly outside her apartment," police said in the news release.

Officers quickly located the vehicle with the child still inside, unharmed, and saw three teenage boys in the immediate area.

Officers say they detained the juveniles a few blocks away with the keys to the stolen car still in hand. A 16-year-old and two 14-year-olds were each charged with second-degree kidnapping and motor vehicle theft, according to police.

All were being held in juvenile detention in Greensboro. Police say they will not provide information about the teens' identities because of their ages.

