Trooper: Burke County school bus driver fell asleep behind the wheel

CHRISSY MURPHY

The News Herald (Morganton, N.C.)

CONNELLY SPRINGS – A school bus driver was cited after troopers said she fell asleep behind the wheel of the bus before it crashed into a tree last Thursday morning.

It was just after 6:30 a.m. when state troopers were dispatched to Johnson Bridge Road near Paige Street, according to a release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers found a Burke County Public Schools bus had gone off the road to the right and hit a tree, the release said. Tooper C.M. Casey told The News Herald troopers learned the driver fell asleep, causing her to go off the road.

Cheryl Shuffler, the public information officer for BCPS, said there were five students on board along with the driver and a bus monitor. Only minor injuries were reported and no one was transported to a hospital, Shuffler said. The Highway Patrol said everyone was evaluated at the scene by EMS.

Shuffler said the bus serves students from East Burke Middle, East Burke High and Ray Childers Elementary schools.

The bus driver was cited for failure to maintain lane control, the Highway Patrol said. There were no signs of impairment.

George Hildebran Fire and Rescue responded to the scene along with NCSHP and Burke County EMS.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available.

Men tunnel out of Virginia jail cell, then are found at IHOP

Gavin Stone, Daily Press

Two Newport News inmates tunneled through their jail cell’s wall and escaped on the afternoon of March 20, law enforcement officials said, only to be found hours later at an IHOP restaurant in Hampton.

John Michael Garza, 37, and Arley Vaughn Nemo, 43, were missing from a routine headcount at the Newport News Jail Annex about 7:15 p.m. Monday. Jail staff later discovered they had burrowed through the wall of their cell. The tunnel led to the exterior of the building and the men made it over the security wall, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Garza, of Hampton, had been in jail since Dec. 19 on charges of contempt of court, probation violations and failure to appear. Nemo, of Gloucester, had been in custody since Oct. 7 on charges including credit card fraud, credit card larceny, forgery, possession of burglary tools, grand larceny, contempt of court and a probation violation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement sought the public’s help in apprehending them in the hours after their escape. Hampton police arrested the men around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday after they were found sitting at a table at a restaurant in the 1000 block of Mercury Boulevard, according to police spokesperson Ernest Williams.

Williams said the pair gave themselves up peacefully, adding that Hampton police received a tip from someone at the restaurant who had seen them in news reports. A spokesperson with the Newport News Sheriff’s Office confirmed the men were arrested at an IHOP restaurant but did not provide details Tuesday morning about the the inmates’ manner of escape.

Statesville man killed when lawn mower flips into pond

Statesville Record & Landmark

A Statesville man died on the afternoon of March 18 after flipping a lawn mower into a pond in the 300 block of Elmwood Road.

Alfredo Quintero, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Maj. Troy Miller of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Miller said Quintero was mowing near a pond and was on a steep embankment. He apparently flipped the mower into the pond. A family member called after finding the mower in the pond.

Iredell EMS, Iredell Rescue and Cool Springs Fire Department responded and were able to get Quintero out from underneath the mower.

Miller said this appears to be a tragic accident.