Governor Cooper Announces Nomination of Special Superior Court Judge

RALEIGH - Governor Roy Cooper announced the nomination of the Honorable Edwin G. Wilson, Jr. to serve as Special Superior Court Judge. He has been nominated to serve as a Special Superior Court Judge to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Athena Fox Brooks on Dec. 31, 2022.

“Judge Wilson brings years of leadership skills, community engagement and legal knowledge to the bench,” Governor Cooper said. “The Superior Court plays a critical role in North Carolina’s justice system, and we’re grateful for his willingness to continue serve our state.”

Judge Wilson served as a Senior Resident Superior Court Judge in North Carolina. Prior to that, he was a Resident Superior Court Judge and a Partner at Maddrey Wilson Etringer and Smith Law Firm. He currently serves as Military Augmentation Response Cadre in the Department of Homeland Security. He has also served as an Instructor of Law at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. He received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Virginia and his Juris Doctor from Wake Forest University.

Update: Human remains found in vehicle pulled from Lake Norman

Sarah C. Johnson

Hickory Daily Record

Human remains were found in a vehicle pulled from the waters of Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford earlier this month. The vehicle is linked to a 2008 Catawba County missing person case, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The vehicle is a 1996 Ford Thunderbird belonging to Tina Martin, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The human remains found inside this vehicle have not been identified. Martin’s family has been notified, the release said.

Investigators are in contact with the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and will seek to have a DNA analysis of the remains completed, the release said.

The circumstances surrounding Martin’s disappearance remain under investigation, the release said.

Martin was last seen at her Catawba County residence on Feb. 13, 2008. Martin was 43 at the time of her disappearance, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials were alerted to a car in the lake waters on Monday morning by a fisherman using a sonar device to detect fish, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Turk said. The fisherman noticed an object that resembled a car and reported it.

The Sherrills Ford Terrell Fire Rescue confirmed a vehicle was in the water using a submersible robot, the release said. Turk said a diver confirmed the car matched the description of Martin’s car. The sheriff’s office sent a crew to remove the vehicle from the water, Turk said.

Once the car was pulled from the water, deputies were able to verify it was Martin’s Thunderbird, Turk said.

The car was located near a bridge over the Mountain Creek area of Lake Norman off of Mount Pleasant Road, Turk said. The water was approximately 26 feet deep, Turk said.

NC troopers credited with helping save motorist's life

KENWYN CARANNA

Two Highway Patrol troopers are being credited with helping save the life of a Graham man who suffered a medical emergency and crashed earlier this month.

Trooper John W. Eberle was eastbound on Interstate 40 in Alamance County on Feb. 3 when he noticed a vehicle had collided with a concrete median barrier in the westbound lanes near N.C. 87, according to a Highway Patrol news release.

Trooper Caleb R. Kirby, who was also in the immediate area, heard Eberle relay what he had seen to the communications center and quickly responded. Kirby arrived first and found 78-year-old Victor Earl Pate unresponsive in the vehicle’s driver’s seat. Noticing there was minimal damage to the vehicle from the collision, Kirby recognized that Pate was possibly suffering from a medical emergency and requested EMS, the release said.

Kirby and Eberle, who arrived shortly later, had to break the window on the passenger side to gain access to the 2010 Toyota truck and remove Pate. The troopers discovered Pate had a very weak pulse and shallow breathing. Eberle began CPR, assisted by a member of the Graham Fire Department, which also responded to the accident.

An automated external defibrillator (AED) was used to analyze the Pate’s heart rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, the release said. Eberle continued CPR until EMS arrived.

Pate was transported in critical condition to Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington where he continues to recover, the release said.

High Point Public Library has two unique displays this month

The High Point Public Library features two unique displays this month.

In the glass display case in the library’s lobby is a collection of antique chess sets, along with descriptions of their significance and origin. In addition, library visitors interested in the chess sets may seek to learn about the children’s chess club that will start meeting at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16. This club is for children ages 6-12; for more information about the chess club, contact Gerald McLean at gerald.mclean@highpointnc.gov.

Outside the Heritage Research Center on the second floor, there is a display of pictures and documents chronicling the life and contributions of Carl Chavis, a prominent Black High Point war hero and athlete. Reproductions of images and documents have been made available through permission from the High Point Historical Society. This collection will be on display for library visitors during February in honor of Black History Month.

Both displays were curated by staff from the library’s Heritage Research Center. For more information about them, call the Heritage Research Center at 336-883-3637.

These displays are available for viewing during regular library hours. For more information, contact Mary Sizemore at 336-883-3694 or mary.sizemore@highpointnc.gov