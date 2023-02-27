Something lurking in seashells may give Outer Banks beachgoers a scare, park warns

MARK PRICE

The Charlotte Observer

Everything from World War II explosives to dead whales wash up on the Outer Banks, but the National Park Service warns seemingly safe seashells can pose a risk, too.

Collectors typically assume they’re empty, but Cape Lookout National Seashore shared video on Facebook showing that’s not always the case.

In the brief clip, a disconcerting pair of claws is seen retreating into a very collectible knobbed whelk shell.

“Whenever you find a snail shell on the beach, be sure to check for living occupants inside,” the park wrote Feb. 22 .

“If it appears empty, be sure to look carefully in the opening for legs. ... More than one beachcomber has been startled by the crab coming out unexpectedly.”

The shell had been taken over by a striped-leg hermit crab, a species of crustacean that is not a threat to humans.

However, they can offer a good scare by popping out from seashells at inopportune moments. They are experts at cramming themselves deep inside, “and are not always evident,” the park said.

If one is found in a shell at the park, it’s the crab that has property rights.

“Return any shells with living creatures inside back to the water,” park officials says.

The Outer Banks is considered a prime spot for shell collectors due to frequent hurricanes that stir the sand, along with colliding north and southbound currents just offshore.

Cape Lookout National Seashore and Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials have reported finding oddities such as seashells from the Pacific Ocean and prehistoric clam shells that weigh as much as 2 pounds.

'On Patrol: Live' -- Police of this NC town to be featured on TV show

SARAH C. JOHNSON

Hickory Daily Record

The Brookford Police Department is being featured on the television show "On Patrol: Live" on REELZ.

The show will be broadcasting live from the town of Brookford from 9 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, Brookford Police Chief William Armstrong said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night and throughout the day on Wednesday, cameramen for the show rode along with Brookford officers to get footage for the show, Armstrong said. The prerecorded footage may or may not be used during the show. The film crews ride along in case something big happens, Armstrong said.

On Wednesday, Brookford officers — including the chief — were patrolling areas along N.C. 127 and South Center Street, Armstrong said.

“We're excited for little Brookford,” Armstrong said. “It's a good opportunity for us.”

Governor offers reward for information on Bladen County murder

STAFF REPORT

RALEIGH – Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Eric Lavon Chancy, age 20.

On June 10, 2022, at approximately 11:42 p.m., Eric Lavon Chancy was shot while attending a high school graduation party on White Plains Church Road in Council, North Carolina. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.