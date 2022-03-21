News Briefs

Demolition prep for the old Guilford Center in downtown Greensboro may cause delays in coming months

GREENSBORO — Preparations to demolish the old Guilford Center at 201 N. Eugene St. are to begin next week with installation of fencing around the work zone perimeter, according to a news release from Greensboro. Sidewalks along the work area will be closed shortly after that.

Th demolition and subsequent site preparation for future development is expected to be complete by the end of June, weather-permitting, the release said. Motorists are urged to avoid the area or expect delays near the work zone, which is at the intersection with Friendly Avenue.

The land was part of a City Council-approved land swap with the Carroll Corp. to facilitate the city’s development of the Eugene Street Parking Deck downtown. The North Eugene Street property will be turned over to the company at the end of this project, the release said.

Suspect arrested in Ethan Rivera shooting death extradited to Charlotte

A suspect in the shooting death of Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver Ethan Rivera is back in Charlotte after being extradited from Kansas March 17.

Darian Dru Thavychith, 21, was escorted into Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department headquarters on East Trade Street, as documented by WBTV-Channel 3 footage. Thavychith, wearing a mask, did not speak in response to questions by reporters, including whether he had anything to say to the Rivera family.

He was arrested at a gas station in Shawnee, Kansas on Feb. 28 and charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. His first court appearance was March 18.

Rivera, 41, was shot just after 9:30 p.m. in what police called a “road rage incident” on Feb. 11 in the 500 block of West Trade Street. Video of the shooting released to the media showed what led up to the incident, including Rivera and the driver of a black Honda Pilot, believed to be Thavychith, exchanging words.

Rivera’s mother, Sylvia, made an emotional plea for the public’s help in identifying her son’s killer last month.

“When he told me that they caught him, I just couldn’t stop trembling,” Rivera told the Observer after Thavychith’s arrest. “I feel relieved that he’s off the streets and he can’t hurt nobody else.”

Burlington teen fired shot at his grandmother from high-powered rifle during assault

Authorities say a teenager faces multiple charges after he assaulted his grandmother and fired a shot toward her from a high-powered rifle.

At 5:17 p.m. Monday, Alamance County sheriff's deputies arrived at a home in the 3700 block of Clapp Mill Road to see Noah Chandler Church, 19, assaulting his grandmother in the front yard, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies stopped the assault and detained the teenager. The victim suffered minor injuries, according to the news release.

During the investigation, deputies say they learned Church had fired a single shot from a high-powered rifle in the direction of his grandmother, who was not struck by the gunfire.

Church was arrested and transported to the Alamance County Detention Center. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, a felony, and misdemeanor charges of assault by pointing a gun and assault on a female, according to the news release.

He has a $50,000 secured bond.