News Briefs

Man missing for months found buried 15 feet deep in well, North Carolina cops say

Two people have been arrested after authorities discovered the body of a missing North Carolina man buried 15 feet underground in a well.

Donna Hagy and Dwayne Alan Smith are accused of concealing the death of Morganton man Howell Buchanan Jr., who disappeared in August, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Both were jailed last week.

Authorities launched an investigation after Buchanan was reported missing and deputies were unable to find him during a wellness check at his home in late August, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities conducted several interviews in the investigation, which led them on Sept. 30 to “what appeared to be a relatively fresh dig site with heavy equipment on an old powerline right-of-way” in the 4900 block of Old N.C. 18.

Crews excavated the site on Monday and discovered a well underneath the dirt, according to police. That’s where they found Buchanan’s remains buried about 15 feet deep within it.

Hagy, who police said is Buchanan’s ex-girlfriend, was arrested after she was interviewed by investigators. Smith was taken into custody later that same day.