News Briefs

Man missing for months found buried 15 feet deep in well, North Carolina cops say
Two people have been arrested after authorities discovered the body of a missing North Carolina man buried 15 feet underground in a well.
Donna Hagy and Dwayne Alan Smith are accused of concealing the death of Morganton man Howell Buchanan Jr., who disappeared in August, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Both were jailed last week.
Authorities launched an investigation after Buchanan was reported missing and deputies were unable to find him during a wellness check at his home in late August, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities conducted several interviews in the investigation, which led them on Sept. 30 to “what appeared to be a relatively fresh dig site with heavy equipment on an old powerline right-of-way” in the 4900 block of Old N.C. 18.
Crews excavated the site on Monday and discovered a well underneath the dirt, according to police. That’s where they found Buchanan’s remains buried about 15 feet deep within it.
Hagy, who police said is Buchanan’s ex-girlfriend, was arrested after she was interviewed by investigators. Smith was taken into custody later that same day.
Neither have been charged in Buchanan’s killing, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said they believe the person responsible died a few days after killing Buchanan.
Authorities added that Buchanan suffered blunt force trauma and strangulation, and he was likely dead before his remains were placed in the well.
Hagy remained jailed on a $50,000 secured bond as of Oct. 23, online records show. Smith did not appear on the list of current inmates.
Burke County is about 80 miles northwest of Charlotte.
Sunset Beach police arrest alligator for trespassing — sort of
An absurd social media photo of a law enforcement officer walking an alligator on a leash is 100% real, and it was taken during an equally strange incident recently in Sunset Beach.
The mischievous alligator was under arrest — sort of — after it began trotting through the Oyster Pointe at Sea Trail community and tried getting into the pool, according to the Sunset Beach police.
“Officers ... were dispatched to Oyster Bay Drive for complaints of a 9-foot alligator walking through the neighborhood,” the department wrote on Facebook. “The alligator had also attempted entry into the community pool area. When officers arrived, the alligator had broken through porch lattice at the reservation office.”
It’s not clear what the alligator wanted in the office, but officers deemed it a neighborhood threat and corralled the reptile.
Details of the capture were not released, but the photo shows it was cooperating as officers led it through the parking lot.
“The gator was relocated to a nearby pond,” officials said.
Police posted the photo Thursday and it quickly took off on social media, racking up hundreds of reactions and comments in just a few hours. This included a lot of trick-or-treat references and jokes about the photo showing five cops are needed to take one alligator for a walk.
“I would get one instead of a dog but takes too many people to walk it,” Jay Sawyer wrote.
Connie Leeds posted: “I’m amazed he is leash trained!”
Alligators are native to North Carolina and are found mostly along the coast.
Bank robbery suspect arrested in Greensboro
A 53-year-old man has been arrested on charges that he robbed a Winston-Salem bank earlier last week.
Greensboro police officers took Carl Floyd Strickland into custody on Oct. 22. He was charged with common law robbery and taken to the Guilford County Jail on a $35,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Nov. 18.
Winston-Salem police did not provide an address for Strickland.
At 11:31 a.m. Oct. 19, Winston-Salem police officers were called to First Horizon Bank, 3151 Peters Creek Parkway, on a reported robbery. Investigators said a man had gone into the bank moments before police were called. The man had a letter demanding money. He left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash, police said.
Detectives later determined that Strickland robbed the bank and got a warrant for Strickland's arrest, and that information was shared with other law-enforcement agencies, Winston-Salem police said.