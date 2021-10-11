News Briefs

Woman struck, killed on Business 85 in High Point after she got out of a vehicle during an argument
HIGH POINT — A woman died overnight after she got out of a vehicle during an argument and was struck by another vehicle, according to a news release from High Point police.
At 11:28 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the accident on Business 85 near the Interstate 74 interchange.
Officers found Charmaine Denise Bostick, 44, of High Point, laying in the median, according to the release.
A preliminary investigation indicates that Bostick was driving north on Business 85 with a companion when they had an argument. Bostick pulled her vehicle onto the northbound shoulder and parked. She left the vehicle on foot, crossed the northbound lanes and median, and began walking south in the southbound lanes, police said.
Another motorist traveling south on the highway struck Bostick, who died at the scene despite lifesaving attempts by emergency responders.
No charges are expected to be filed as a result of the crash, according to the release.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the Bostick did not sustain any injuries
Body found by visitor along Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina, officials say
Officials are investigating after a body was found Saturday along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.
A visitor called at 1:14 p.m. to report the body, and law enforcement rangers responded and found the deceased man below Yadkin Valley Overlook at Milepost 289.8, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
The cause of death in unknown, and the NPS said it's investigating along with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.
The Blue Ridge Parkway stretches 469 miles and connects the Great Smoky Mountains National Park with Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, according to the National Park Service.
The Yadkin Valley Overlook is in Blowing Rock, about 97 miles northwest of Charlotte.
Siler City man charged after crashing SUV into restaurant, killing one person in the parking lot
Police say a Siler City man has been charged after police say he crashed into four people at a restaurant on the afternoon of Oct. 8, killing one.
Media outlets report that John Salvatore Graviano, 60, was booked in the Chatham County Detention Center and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
He was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and driving left of center.
Officials said that the driver was traveling west on N.C. 64 when he crossed the center line and collided with a car making a left turn. After crashing into that car, the driver continued riding into oncoming traffic before exiting the road and stopping in a parking lot.
When he drove into the parking lot, he hit four people who were gathered together and crashed into the building.
A 64-year-old man was killed in the crash, officials said. A 77-year-old woman was airlifted to UNC Hospital, and is in serious condition but is expected to live. The other pedestrians, a 39-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, were transported to the hospital but did not have serious injuries.