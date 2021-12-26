News Briefs

Greensboro man who operated lawn care company pleads guilty to filing false tax return, authorities say
A Greensboro man pleaded guilty Monday to filing a materially false tax return, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Steve Sloan, 64, owned and operated Total Lawn and Landscape Pros, LLC, which provided general lawn care services. According to court documents, Sloan reported the company as a Schedule C business on his federal income tax returns.
In October 2018, Sloan filed a false federal income tax return that underreported company's 2017 gross receipts by more than $250,000, according to the release. Sloan also filed federal income tax returns for 2014 through 2016 and 2018 that similarly underreported its gross receipts, the Justice Department said.
A "significant percentage" of the unreported money stemmed from one elderly customer. For tax years 2014 through 2018, Sloan reported total gross receipts of approximately $855,000, whereas payments from the elderly customer alone exceeded $1.5 million over that same time period, according to the news release. In total, the tax loss to the Internal Revenue Service amounted to $318,735, the Justice Department said.
Sloan is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21 and faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison. He also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties, according to the release.
High Point to award vaccine bonuses to city employees
About 59% of the city of High Point’s workforce will get rewarded for being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
City Manager Tasha Logan Ford said 869 out of a total of 1,464 employees submitted proof of vaccination by Nov. 30, and will each receive a $250 bonus Dec. 15.
The city did not reach its 70% collective goal for the bonus program that would have netted an additional $250 for all employees.
“Clearly, I would have liked for our numbers to be higher, for us to have reached the organizational goal that was set,” said Logan Ford. “But I was happy to see that over half our employees have been vaccinated and that they had taken that step.”
She said she believes the bonus program may have been one of multiple factors that motivated employees to get vaccinated if they weren’t already.
The city also hosted vaccination clinics for employees.
“I think just the level of awareness around vaccinations — making it easy for employees to get vaccinated — that certainly helped,” Logan Ford said. “I think, in some cases, at the end of the day, it boils down to a personal decision.”
There are no plans at this time to launch another bonus program or to take other measures to encourage more employees to get vaccinated, she added.
The city has determined that the $217,250 cost of the bonuses is eligible to be covered with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, although officials are still assessing how to fund the payments, she said.
The city has received $11.3 million in ARPA funds and expects to receive another round of the same amount in May.
State fires 18 employees for refusing to get COVID-19 shot or test
RALEIGH — Eighteen North Carolina state workers been fired over their refusal to comply with an executive order Gov. Roy Cooper issued this summer compelling employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly, as of Dec. 17.
The North Carolina Office of State Human Resources provided the dismissal figure to The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The 18 fired state employees include six workers from the Department of Health and Human Services, five from the Department of Public Safety, three from the Department of Transportation and one each from four other cabinet-level agencies. They represent just 0.03% of the workforce Cooper's order covers.
Under a separate directive, the state health department in October announced it dismissed 16 workers at state-operated healthcare facilities but did not immediately share with the AP whether more employees have since been fired.
The latest human resources report shows nearly 77% of the more than 53,000 cabinet-level employees included in Cooper's order are vaccinated, with the transportation and public safety departments having the lowest vaccination rates at 64% and 67%, respectively.
“The vast, vast majority of them are in compliance with the executive order, and that means either being vaccinated or tested,” Cooper said in a news conference last week.