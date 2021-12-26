News Briefs

High Point to award vaccine bonuses to city employees

About 59% of the city of High Point’s workforce will get rewarded for being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

City Manager Tasha Logan Ford said 869 out of a total of 1,464 employees submitted proof of vaccination by Nov. 30, and will each receive a $250 bonus Dec. 15.

The city did not reach its 70% collective goal for the bonus program that would have netted an additional $250 for all employees.

“Clearly, I would have liked for our numbers to be higher, for us to have reached the organizational goal that was set,” said Logan Ford. “But I was happy to see that over half our employees have been vaccinated and that they had taken that step.”

She said she believes the bonus program may have been one of multiple factors that motivated employees to get vaccinated if they weren’t already.

The city also hosted vaccination clinics for employees.