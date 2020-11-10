News Briefs

Pandemic leads to higher grocery bills
A recent survey has found that Americans are reporting higher grocery bills since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
C+R Research recently surveyed 2,040 consumers about the effects of the pandemic on their food budget, spending habits and diets.
Here are some of the results:
• 85% of American consumers report paying more for groceries during the pandemic; the average amount was $139 a week.
• Americans say they've been paying more especially for meat, eggs and milk during the pandemic.
• 65% have cut back on their weekly food budget during the pandemic.
• 65% have changed their diet during the pandemic with 71% reporting "stress eating" more.
• 75% also reported spending more on household goods during the pandemic.
The full report is available at www.crresearch.com/covid-consumer-prices.
New doughnut shop opens
Dunkin' has opened a store at 101 Clayton Forest Road in Kernersville.
The store features the chain's newest design and in-store technologies, the company said in statement.
The store features an integrated tap system for Dunkin's cold beverages, and espresso machines for made-to-order drinks.
The store also has a designated area for mobile order pickup.
Customers can track the status of their orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant with a new digital order status board.
The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.
Alex McCourt and Paresh Patel are the franchisees for the Kernersville store. They also hold franchises for Dunkin's in Asheboro and Burlington, as well as elsewhere in the northeast.
Little Brother opens taproom
Little Brother Brewing, based in Greensboro, has opened a new taproom and bottle shop in downtown Graham.
The new taproom, called Little Brother: Barrel and Bottle, is at 106 W. Elm St. in Graham in the former location of the Beer Co. bottle shop, which continues to operate a store in downtown Greensboro.
Little Brother's taproom in Graham will serve Little Brother beers but also offer a selection of canned and draft beers from independent breweries around the country, just as Beer Co. did. The taproom also will sell wine, cider and cold-brew coffee.
The taproom plans to have regularly scheduled food trucks, live music, block parties and other events.
Little Brother Barrel and Bottle asks that customers wear masks in the taproom. Dogs are welcome. Visit www.littlebrotherbrew.com for more information.
Fundraiser offers 6-course meals
The March of Dimes will hold its annual Triad Chefs Auction fundraiser with some changes this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Several Triad chefs have collaborated on a six-course meal for two that can be picked up to be enjoyed at home while while a live-streamed auction and Fund the Mission program.
Meal pickup will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 20, at The Painted Plate, 3404 Whitehurst Road in Greensboro, or at BB&T Ballpark, 951 Ballpark Way in Winston-Salem.
The live-streamed program will be from 8 to 9 p.m.
The menu includes a meat and cheese appetizer platter; Carolina "root cellar bounty" course; eggplant stuffed with chicken, apple, prosciutto and sage (or with spinach, tofu and mushrooms); poached cod with butternut squash hash; short ribs braised with red wine and rosemary; spelt wheat sourdough bread; and chocolate molten cake.
Participating chefs include James Patterson and Robin Bilodeau of Sedgefield Country Club; John and Lucia Bobby of Bobby Boy Bakeshop; Travis Myers of Six Hundred; Anders Benton of Gia; Brad Semon of Painted Plate Catering; Brian Dicey of Starmount Country Club; and Michael Harkenreader of Undercurrent Restaurant.
The cost is $150 for a meal kit for two. For a kit that includes wine pairings, the cost is $250. Dinner packages must be bought in advance online at signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org.
