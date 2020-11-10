News Briefs

The store features an integrated tap system for Dunkin's cold beverages, and espresso machines for made-to-order drinks.

The store also has a designated area for mobile order pickup.

Customers can track the status of their orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant with a new digital order status board.

The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.

Alex McCourt and Paresh Patel are the franchisees for the Kernersville store. They also hold franchises for Dunkin's in Asheboro and Burlington, as well as elsewhere in the northeast.

Little Brother opens taproom

Little Brother Brewing, based in Greensboro, has opened a new taproom and bottle shop in downtown Graham.

The new taproom, called Little Brother: Barrel and Bottle, is at 106 W. Elm St. in Graham in the former location of the Beer Co. bottle shop, which continues to operate a store in downtown Greensboro.