McCrory isn’t suing makers of political ad

RALEIGH — North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Pat McCrory won’t sue outside political groups for a commercial last month questioning his links to a Charlotte company because the ad is no longer on TV.

A McCrory attorney filed paperwork last month to start a lawsuit against the Democratic Governors Association and North Carolina Citizens for Progress over the commercial McCrory called false.

No lawsuit was filed. McCrory campaign spokesman Brian Nick said recently there was no reason to file a lawsuit because the ad isn’t running now, so the issues are moot.

Democrats said McCrory never planned to sue and filed the notice to get media attention.

The two groups have sued McCrory and his campaign. They want a judge to rule the commercial about the company Tree.com is true.

Man admits he killed his girlfriend, her son

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man has been sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend and her son more than three years ago.

Scott Davis, 50, pleaded guilty July 3 to two counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Davis also pleaded guilty to attempted murder for shooting and wounding the woman’s daughter.

Gabrielle Kinard, 38, and daughter Angelo Kinard, 18, were shot Dec. 13, 2008.

Prosecutors said the shooting followed a discussion about Davis moving out because of his loss of a job and refusal to get counseling.

Teen makes threat after pet euthanized

DOBSON — A 15-year-old in Surry County has landed in hot water after threatening the staff of Surry County Animal Control with physical violence, Sheriff Graham Atkinson said July 3.

According to Atkinson, deputies with the sheriff’s office received a call about 11:15 a.m. July 7 “that an unknown male subject had called and communicated a specific threat of violence to the shelter staff.”

Shelter staff immediately went into lockdown as a precautionary measure and were pulled from the building for nearly three hours, according to Thomas Williams, spokesman for the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, which oversees county shelter operations.

Following an investigation, the sheriff filed a juvenile petition against the 15-year-old for communicating a threat.

Atkinson said the incident began after a family put a pet up for adoption at the shelter.

“The best I can tell you is that this family had put up a pet for adoption and found out that (it) had been euthanized,” he said.

After shelter officials spoke with an adult female on a call, Atkinson said the teenager came on the line using profanity and threatening the staff at the facility.

State EMS employees’ travel troubles solved

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s Office of Emergency Medical Services will mark its cars as emergency vehicles so that staffers who are always on call don’t have to reimburse the state for travel between work and home.

The decision is the result of a review by state Auditor Beth Wood. The review found that 24 employees in the office have state vehicles assigned to them. State law requires that they reimburse the state for trips between work and home, even though they are always on call, because their cars aren’t marked as emergency vehicles.

Acting Health and Human Services Secretary Al Delia agreed with Wood’s recommendations and responded that all 31 individual and agency cars will be clearly marked.

St. Andrews planning to offer MBA in summer

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University will offer a master’s degree later this summer.

The school in Laurinburg said that it will offer a master’s in business administration beginning in August.

Dean Robert Hopkins said full-time students could complete the program in 19 months. Courses will include financial reporting, global economic environment, marketing philosophy and management.

St. Andrews has about 600 undergraduate students.

Triangle buses will pass traffic on road shoulder

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK — Drivers for a Research Triangle-area public transit system are beginning training on a program designed to help them avoid traffic jams on Interstate 40.

Triangle Transit will practice along the shoulder of I-40 in Durham County to prepare for the Buses on Shoulders System program, which starts next month.

The state Department of Transportation and Triangle Transit have created the state’s first BOSS program.

It allows buses to travel on the shoulders of selected highways in times of heavy traffic congestion to help maintain schedules and bypass problem areas.

Buses would use the shoulders only when travel speed falls below 35 mph. The buses can’t move faster than 15 miles per hour than the traffic they’re passing, and never go faster than 35 miles per hour on the shoulder.

Police: Women stole from bank account

WILMINGTON — Warrants have been issued for five Wilmington women after a retired Army veteran said more than $260,000 was stolen from his bank account.

A sheriff’s detective said 74-year-old Kenneth Ray Nash of Leland reported last October that someone had taken over his account and removed the money, The StarNews of Wilmington reported.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Detective Ed Carter said one of the women worked as a home health-care provider for Nash. Carter said she was caught stealing cash from a nightstand and was fired but already had gotten Nash’s banking information.

Carter said the group would collect a cash portion of a person’s cable, cellphone, mortgage, car payment or other monthly expense and use Nash’s bank account to electronically pay the total bill and pocket the cash.

Report of snake attack may be fueled by meth

SHELBY — Authorities think a Shelby man was hallucinating from heavy methamphetamine use when he called sheriff’s deputies to say he was being attacked by snakes.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy went to the home of Myron Ritchie Tesseneer, 56, on July 3 after a 911 call.

Sheriff Alan Norman said the man told the deputy he was being attacked by snakes and asked him to search the home.

Norman said the deputy found material that could be used for making methamphetamine in the house. The deputy found no snakes.

Tesseneer is charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of precursor chemicals.

He is being held in the Cleveland County Detention Center under $100,000 bond. Tesseneer’s attorney wasn’t immediately available for comment Tuesday.

— Wire Reports