News Briefs

CBL Properties plans hotel property at Wilmington mall

RICHARD CRAVER

Lee Newspapers

CBL Properties, owner of Hanes Mall and Friendly Center, said Wednesday it has formed a partnership with Vision Hospitality Group Inc. to develop a 139-room Element by Westin at Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington.

The hotel marks the brand’s entrance into the Wilmington market. The 83,000-square-foot hotel will be located on International Drive.

CBL will hold a 49% ownership stake. Construction on the project is expected to begin soon with an anticipated opening in spring 2024.

Stephen Lebovitz, CBL’s chief executive, said its strategy “is to bring new uses to our properties, such as entertainment, dining, multi-family and hotels. The addition of the Element hotel will further enhance the premier mix of retail, restaurants, entertainment, and other options already available at the property.”

Guilford Sherriff’s Office gets major facility upgrade

STAFF REPORT

The countdown until the opening of the new Guilford County Sheriff’s Office administration building has begun. The project is expected to be complete in July 2024. The location of the building is at the previous Law Enforcement Center, 401 W. Sycamore Street, Greensboro, NC 27401. The building will be approximately 41,000 square feet and the projected cost is $24.5 million from start to finish. The Board of County Commissioners approved this project while following all Guilford County established procedures and guidelines. The current Sheriff’s Office administration building, the Otto Zenke Building, located at 400 W. Washington Street, will be demolished, and the property will be used as a parking lot for personnel and visitors of the new administrative building. The building will be accessible to the public. Samet Corporation is the general contractor and they mobilized on June 1, 2022. D.H. Griffin mobilized at the end of December 2022 and will begin demolition at the end of January 2023. W. Sycamore Street will remain closed throughout the duration of the project. The new administrative building will consist of offices of the Sheriff and the Executive Command Staff. Several divisions will be in this building. Some of the divisions include Professional Standards, Resources Management, Personnel and Training, Community Resource, Legal Process, and the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC). Also, included in the building will be two large training classrooms, a quarter master room, an exercise/weight room, and various other offices. Please contact 1st Lieutenant Mecham for information regarding the construction or demolition at 336-641-3938.

Part of a trend, an earthquake was recently detected in western Catawba County

TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

MOUNTAIN VIEW — A 1.2 magnitude earthquake was detected last week in western Catawba County, federal seismologists confirmed.

The quake struck at 2:57 a.m. and was centered about 3.7 miles southeast of the small community of Mountain View.

The earthquake had a depth of 2.1 miles, which is maybe why no injuries or damage were reported. While there’s no single magnitude that can effect buildings, damage typically results when the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5, according to the United States Geological Survey.

No one reported feeling the quake. Typically, earthquakes below magnitude 2.0 can be felt if the quake is shallow enough and if people are very close to its epicenter.

Last week's event was just the latest in a series of earthquakes that have impacted the region. In May 2022, a 2.2 earthquake struck southeast of the town of Catawba, also in Catawba County.

About three years ago, the Alleghany County town of Sparta experienced a 5.1-magnitude earthquake that researchers recently discovered left a “rupture” in the ground more than 1.5 miles long.