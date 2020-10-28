News Briefs

One of two servicewomen killed in Alabama plane crash was from North Carolina
FOLEY, Ala. — Authorities have identified the two service members who were killed when their plane crashed in a residential Alabama neighborhood.
U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett, 24, of Waxhaw, North Carolina, and U.S. Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross, 30, of Wixom, Michigan, died when their plane crashed in Foley, Alabama, news outlets reported. The women were on a routine training flight Friday out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Florida.
The T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed around 5 p.m. Friday. No one was injured on the ground.
The crash happened near a Baldwin County public school when students were still on campus during an after-school program. Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler said the crash was “a little too close for comfort.”
Garrett was a student aviator for the Coast Guard. She was identified by Rear Adm. William Kelly, superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Kelly said Garrett graduated from the academy in New London, Connecticut, in May 2019, and majored in marine and environmental sciences. She was a regimental activities officer at the academy, and competed as a middle-distance runner in track and field.
Ross was identified by the Navy. She was a member of the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor’s Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps. Ross served three years with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 out of Norfolk, Virginia, before joining the Florida based Training Squadron Two in 2018.
Natty Greene's Brewhouse on Gate City to close indefinitely because of pandemic; the downtown location will remain open
GREENSBORO — Natty Greene's Brewhouse on Gate City Boulevard is closing indefinitely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement posted today on the Natty Greene's Brewing Co. Facebook page, it announced that the downtown location will continue to operating on regular business hours, but the brewhouse is closed indefinitely. The company cited the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the Gate City site's closure.
The Brewhouse opened in June 2019, becoming a popular place for folks in Greensboro to grab a beer and a bite to eat from one of the many food trucks often parked outside.
"We thank you for your support and understanding," Natty Greene's said in the post, "and ask that you continue to support us downtown."
