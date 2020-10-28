News Briefs

Ross was identified by the Navy. She was a member of the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor’s Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps. Ross served three years with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 out of Norfolk, Virginia, before joining the Florida based Training Squadron Two in 2018.

Natty Greene's Brewhouse on Gate City to close indefinitely because of pandemic; the downtown location will remain open

GREENSBORO — Natty Greene's Brewhouse on Gate City Boulevard is closing indefinitely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement posted today on the Natty Greene's Brewing Co. Facebook page, it announced that the downtown location will continue to operating on regular business hours, but the brewhouse is closed indefinitely. The company cited the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the Gate City site's closure.

The Brewhouse opened in June 2019, becoming a popular place for folks in Greensboro to grab a beer and a bite to eat from one of the many food trucks often parked outside.

"We thank you for your support and understanding," Natty Greene's said in the post, "and ask that you continue to support us downtown."