News Briefs

Greensboro police respond to bomb threat at Guilford County Courthouse

A bomb threat called in against the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro caused a temporary lockdown of the building Nov. 12.

Shortly before noon, Greensboro police officers performed a sweep of the courthouse after learning of the threat, according to GPD Police Spokesperson Ron Glenn.

Glenn said the building was not evacuated and there is no threat to the courthouse.

At this time, police do not know who called in the threat and are continuing to investigate.

1 seriously injured Thursday night in Jamestown shooting, Guilford sheriff's office says

JAMESTOWN — One person was seriously injured in a shooting on West Main Street on the night of Nov. 12, authorities said.

Deputies responded about 8:30 p.m. to a shooting at 715 W. Main St. and found one person who had been injured, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said Friday in a news release.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in serious condition, the sheriff's office said. No further details were released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fleming at 336-641-5840.